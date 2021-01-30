Weavers, a support group of those who lost their spouse, give members a chance to connect
Every Thursday morning, at least not during a pandemic, a group of people ages 55 and older meets at Christ the King Church in Mankato. The Weavers gives members support as they process the loss of a spouse.
The group began about 20 years ago and was originally under the leadership of a hospice worker and met at what was then Immanuel St. Joseph hospital. The original group focused more on grief support, which worked very well for some of the members. But some participants wanted a more social kind of group where the members got to know each other a little more closely. That was when Weavers was born, thusly named because the group was founded to help people weave their lives into a new normal.
“Life is never the same after the death of a spouse,” said member Donna Appel, “so that is what is meant by ‘new normal.’”
Appel joined the group after losing her husband of 44 years, Dick, in May 2014. She said each meeting focuses on a different topic, and not necessarily grief.
“We don’t focus on grief. We focus on different things such as reading a story from a ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’ book or something like that. The group isn’t about grief. It’s about support,” Appel said.
Weavers has provided Appel and other members to get to know people who are going through the same thing and also offer advice that they’ve learned themselves.
“I tell people that if their spouse was good at doing the outdoor things around the house, they’d be smart to learn how to do them, too. And if their spouse did things like pay the bills and take care of the paperwork such as taxes, they need to learn how to do those things as well. After you lose your spouse, you have to figure it out yourself, and you can,” Appel said.
Member John Dorn lost his wife, Kathy, in 2016, a loss he said a person never quite gets over. The couple had been married since 1965.
“I had lost parents, a sibling, aunts and uncles, and I thought I was prepared,” Dorn said. “Losing a spouse is a different journey. It does get softer over time, but it doesn’t go away. That’s what brings people to join the group.”
Dorn said it is comforting to be with people who have gone through the same thing.
“Sometimes new people focus on what they are going through, and I think that is very helpful for them. We all take turns sharing, but it isn’t about grief and suffering. It’s about our daily doings. It’s an hour of support for all of us,” he said.
Dorn also noted that men in the group can be different from the female members.
“I don’t mean to denigrate men, but I have noticed that men can be not quite as alert as women. I can remember being at a party with Kathy where the men talked about how the Vikings were doing. Afterward, Kathy would say to me something like, ‘Isn’t that sad that his mother died?’ I think women are more aware of what’s going on and that perhaps helps them process grief a little more easily. Men seem to come at grief differently,” Dorn said.
He said even though his wife is not with him physically, her essence travels with him wherever he goes. “I think about Kathy all the time, and she is always with me. That’s a BLESSING. Not a sorrow, but a joy.”
Marcia Stroup has been leading the group since the fall of 2019. Like other members, she sees the group as a way to help a grieving spouse move on. Stroup lost her husband, Gary, after 45 years of marriage.
“Gary and I lived in Rose Creek, where the population is about 400 people. Our daughter and son went to college at Minnesota State University, Mankato and then stayed here,” Stroup said.
When her husband’s health began to decline, he decided the time had come for the couple to move to Mankato to be closer to their children.
“Our son is in real estate and Gary told him, ‘Mom is coming up to find a house,’” Stroup said.
After moving to Mankato, much of Stroup’s time was occupied taking care of her husband. After he died, she realized she didn’t know many people in the Mankato area other than her children. Stroup joined a woman’s group, but it wasn’t the right fit for her. Then she found the Weavers.
“When I first joined the Weavers, the group was very large, around 40 people,” Stroup said. “I went three times and wasn’t ready. I waited another five months and decided to go back.”
Stroup is glad she gave the group another try.
“This group really welcomes everyone with open arms. We are social and that’s good for us. We can talk about our spouses and we can talk about our days. We just talk and being able to talk openly is so helpful. You never get over it, but you do go on. It isn’t a quick fix, but it helps,” Stroup said.
Sheldon Baulke joined the Weavers after his wife died in 2016.
“At first I hesitated about going,” Baulke said, “but I decided to give it a try. I’m glad I did. The people are so friendly. We don’t talk only about our losses. We talk about day-to-day things and what our week was like. If you’ve had a bad week and wanted to talk about it, you get it out there and the other people listen.”
Baulke said he’s a little different from the other members in that he has lost two spouses, his first wife in 1991 and his second in 2016.
“The group gets you going. You’re doing more socializing, you’re with other people. It’s helped me a lot,” Baulke said.
Ivadell Hunter joined the Weavers in 2004 after the passing of her husband, Jim.
“They are like such a family to me,” Hunter said.
Hunter, who is 85, said she isn’t always able to make it to every meeting, although she tries to since she enjoys the meetings so much.
“I go if I feel good, and I always try to go when we have our outing,” Hunter said.
She noted that for her the second year after her husband’s death was harder than the first, something she’s noticed happening for others as well.
“Family is nice to talk to, but it helps to talk to people who understand what you’ve been through and what you’re going through. It’s not going to go away and something will almost always remind you and set you off. There is always going to be that empty chair. The other members understand that,” Hunter said.
Jerry Doering joined the Weavers a few months after losing his wife, Carol.
“Most people don’t go until after a year, but I found myself wanting to be with other people,” Doering said.
He immediately felt welcomed by the group and some of his loneliness started to fade.
“They are just a bunch of nice, helpful people who really care about each other,” Doering said. “That’s so important when you’re alone. It also gives you something to look forward to every week. If you feel like you want to talk but don’t have anyone to talk to, the group is there for you. I’m so grateful to have found them.”
The journey of grief is different for everyone, yet there are common threads the Weavers have found. Together they work on weaving those threads into the next part of their lives, a part that will be different from the pattern of the past, but thanks to the friendships they have formed, can be a new pattern for each of them.
