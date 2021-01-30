The Design Element, Whimsy & Weathered provide tips for at-home offices
Co-workers gathering around the doughnut box holding quirky coffee-stained mugs have been replaced by running to the kitchen for a refill between Zoom meetings. Instead of commute time, you have slipper-boot find. Cubicles replaced by domiciles.
The office is simultaneously home now for so many workers during the pandemic that we’ve had to create a new space for our new routine.
It’s been a change that — much like a whole bunch of other things during the pandemic — office workers had to learn to adapt a living space into a functional work space.
Although separating a living space and a working station can be a very fine, and at times blurred, line, there are ways to make a workday at home more comfortable and productive with some small improvements.
Give me some space
OK, so you work from home until further notice. Now what?
Some office workers have the luxury of dedicating a whole room to an office space, but for others, a part of their home has gained a dual purpose.
The key in turning a living room, reading nook or even a kitchen table into a functional workstation is to create an “office zone.”
“Consider carving out a small amount of space in a secondary area, like a guest bedroom, loft or formal dining room,” said Heather Buisman, interior designer at The Design Element of Mankato.
But first, consider the functionality of the room, said Denise David, co-owner of Whimsy and Weathered in Mankato.
“The first thing I always ask a client is, ‘How does the space need to function?’” David said.
A kitchen or dining table, for example, could easily be transformed into a place of work but consider its other purpose, such as eating dinner at night.
“Functionality is the number one question,” David said.
Buisman suggests to avoid placing a designated office in a place that may have high traffic, be dimly lit or is a dingy basement. Giving yourself tools to succeed is key, Buisman said.
“Location is the best place to start!”
For shared spaces, such as a kitchen table, David suggests trays or baskets to easily, and aesthetically, contain all work necessities.
“You can contain mess in a tray,” David said. Trays and baskets make it convenient to place all work tools — laptop, notebooks, files, etc. — in one place when a space is transformed later into, for example, a dining area.
“It’s a simplistic form to keep clutter and mess organized,” David said. “Shifting back and forth into different stations like that, it feels hard to feel organized.”
Other uncommon spaces in a home can become a cozy area to work comfortably at, such as an alcove or even a hall closet, Buisman said.
And some had luck looking for a desk at the dawn of the working-from-home transition while others found it difficult to find one available as the demand grew.
With just a little bit of creativity, a unique and functional desk can be made at home.
“Utilizing a dresser or console table as your desk platform can also be a suitable makeshift option,” Buisman said.
Tools, tips for success
Plan out your office space accordingly and think about what is needed for a productive day.
Think about what is needed — a computer, file organizer, work platform — and rearrange as needed.
One of the most overlooked steps in creating a work space, David said, is a power source. Moving a desk in the middle of the room might be aesthetically pleasing but perhaps not be feasible. Instead, David suggests working around where a power source is to create an office that works best for you. Otherwise, play around with the idea of hiding cords under a rug, which prevents inevitably tripping over wires.
Storage and organizing are other main factors to keep in mind.
“Anytime space is at a premium, get the most out of it by building from the ground up,” Buisman said. “Fill a wall with modular shelving and use surrounding vertical space to maximize your storage potential.”
And don’t forget about all those mandatory ergonomic training sessions. Make sure your chair, keyboard, mouse and computer are set up correctly to prevent any future health issues. This also includes adequate lighting.
“Having a light source, such as a lamp, is huge,” David said. Whimsy and Weathered always looks for opportunities in their clients’ space for different lighting options, especially task lighting.
“Often when we are doing something that has a desk area, we know that giving someone task lighting will help the environment of the computer space,” David said. Adding a dedicated light prevents straining to see the monitor.
“If you spend a few dollars on comfort things, you’ll be so much happier as you go along,” David said. “Those are important things that will make the day easier.”
Having your work space also placed by a window adds not only natural lighting but a small dose of nature during a work period.
“When deciding where to set up my temporary home office space, I made sure to set my desk by a window because I love the outdoors,” Buisman said.
Success can be found in small additions of tools in a workspace, too. Such as Buisman’s essentials such as drawer dividers, file storage and desk organizers, along with storage boxes to keep the space tidy.
Having a separate space from regular living areas isn’t just essential to prevent distractions but also to separate work life from life life, David said. The recent trend of she-sheds has been used for an office space, which provides some with the routine of leaving their home to a work space.
Though not everyone has the opportunity for a separate building or dedicated room, it’s still important to take a mental break at home, David said.
Adding pizzazz
Now that you’ve rearranged your office to its full potential, make that space your own.
Buisman and David both suggest adding a little something special to a workspace to make it cozy.
“We always talk about personalizing your space if you have the luxury of having an office,” David said. “Function first, personalize second.”
Whimsy and Weathered like to call the personalization step in an office space “the frosting.” Items range from a few photo frames of loved ones, mementos from vacations or Grandma’s chachkies, David said.
Buisman also suggests leveling up comfort by adding a favorite piece of art.
“When we start a project, we ask our clients ‘What do you have a kinship to?’” David said. “We want to work that into the design.”
These items are something that can inspire you as you work, Buisman said.
And adding any type of personal item to a space can make it into a space you love going into.
Plants — real or not, no one’s judging — can elevate the room’s presence, too, especially during the long Minnestoan winters, David said.
“If you come into my house, it has plants … It’s something that makes a (space) feel warm and soft,” David said. “It makes a space welcoming and feel alive.”
David also emphasizes finding any kind of organizational item at hand, such as a tray or bucket. Not only are these useful to move around office supplies from one room to another but also keep the room looking organized.
Think of adding some other homey details to an office such as a cozy area rug.
“Having a desk and a comfy office chair marks the starting point when creating a happy and productive workspace,” Buisman said.
Or try out some of Buisman’s favorite decor items such as bespoke items paired with chic office accessories.
“Just because you are working from home, doesn’t mean it has to be minimal,” Buisman said.
