MAPLETON — Ally Bruegger scored 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Maple River defeated Tri-City United 59-51 in a nonconference girls basketball game on Monday.

Isabella Nelson added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles.

For the Titans, Erica Jackson led the way with 17 points, including five 3-pointers.

Maple River (5-3) plays Minnesota Valley Lutheran on Friday to start the Glencoe-Silver Lake holiday tournament.

 

