Self-taught Native American artist Marlena Myles was born in New Haven, Connecticut, grew up in Minneapolis, graduated from a Rapid City, South Dakota, high school and now lives in St. Paul. But the 37-year-old artist-in-residency at Gustavus Adolphus College also has set her eyes and talents on the Minnesota River Valley.
And its place in Native history and events.
Myles, a member of the Spirit Lake Dakota Tribe and Mohegan, Muscogee ascendant, soon wraps her fall semester Gustavus residency. Her digital art work remains on exhibit at Schaefer Art Gallery on the St. Peter campus through Wednesday.
Myles led an artist talk on Monday as part of a two-hour public reception. She stressed the importance of merging “the Dakota way” with the historical stories of European settlement in the region. And she’s encouraged by the increasing attention to the Native American journey.
“So many places have started to recognize that this is Dakota land,” Myles said, pointing in particular to the Traverse des Sioux treaty site and the historical importance to Native tribes along the Minnesota River.
Myles acknowledged her late growth in dedicating her art to Native ways and history. But she recalls a fourth-grade trip to Fort Snelling, hearing only stories of “Pioneer Days” and the “European arrival.”
“This was a place that was a concentration camp (for Native Americans),” Myles said. “As an adult, I began to think of ways that I could change that.”
What Myles found both interesting and ironic was the need to even go there, knowing that her great-great grandmother was a North Dakota landowner of 3,000 acres. The ancestral home with the Spirit Lake Dakota Tribe was located near the white settlers’ town of Devil’s Lake.
Despite the late move into Native activism and art, Myles has rapidly gained a presence throughout Minnesota and Indigenous museums throughout the Midwest. Her digital art and augmented realities, along with her brightly colored murals, fabric patterns, animations and illustrations have been placed in as many diverse places as her art styles.
But it was an illustrated map of the Minneapolis and St. Paul area that caught the attention of an even broader clientele.
“We are on Dakota homelands,” she wrote and illustrated, merging Dakota language and historical sites with the winding route of the Mississippi River. “This map tells the story of the past, present and future of Dakota people and Dakota language in the Twin Cities.”
The map so impressed staff at the Mitchell Hamline School of Law that it inspired these words to Myles:
“We’ve had a lot of artwork on our walls, but we can’t remember any one piece that students have so engaged with as yours. Between classes, it’s pretty common to see a few at a time huddled around to learn about all these places.”
Trying to better connect
“We just have to spend more time connecting,” Myles says. “A lot of problems in the world are because people don’t listen to one another.”
In those efforts, Myles has also held residencies in Winona and Red Wing, illustrating a similar map of the Dakota lands.
“They all have deep connections to the river,” Myles said, similar to communities through the Minnesota River Valley.
So as Gustavus educators were looking at utilizing grant money from the college’s President’s Council on Indigenous Relations, it was recommended to bring Myles to the Gustavus campus for an artist’s residency. According to the Gustavus website, the concept was “to encourage building experiences and relationships with native groups and individuals. This residency will help emphasize the importance of recognizing the history of the land Gustavus resides on.”
Elizabeth Kubak, faculty director for student academic success, stated: “It’s important, in this residency, to acknowledge both our settler history, and the fact that we are on what was historically indigenous homeland.”
Nicholas Darcourt, studio and visual arts professor at Gustavus, has partnered at times with Myles during fall semester and introduced her at Monday’s art talk. Myles’ presence on campus has been broad, also focusing on interdisciplinary studies among departments, he said.
“She’s come down a handful of times over the fall semester,” Darcourt said, building experiences with Gustavus students.
What impressed Darcourt was how Myles, who had been working on an illustrated map of the Red River Valley closer to her North Dakota homeland, set that project aside to instead focus on the St. Peter area and Minnesota River Valley.
“With this project, she kind of focused more on this region,” Darcourt said. “It ended up working really well timing wise.”
And at the two-week public exhibit at Gustavus’ Schaefer Art Gallery, Myles unveiled her third illustrated map, one of the Minnesota River Valley: “We are on Dakota homelands.”
Myles’ reliance on digital art, often using the software Adobe Illustrator, has sometimes put her in conflict with both old-school artists and Native elders. Still, she confidently stresses the need to merge both art styles and history.
“The common misconception with Native art is that it’s traditional, that it’s stuck in the past,” Myles says. “But the truth is that Native people have always been innovative. So, to use Illustrator is just a continuation of what my ancestors already did.”
Myles’ artworks have been displayed at the Minneapolis Institute of Arts, the Red Cloud Heritage Center in Pine Ridge, S.D., the Minnesota Museum of American Art in Saint Paul, the South Dakota Art Museum in Brookings, and the Museum of Nebraska Arts in Kearney.
But what most recently caught the attention of the Minnesota art scene have been murals in Bloomington and St. Paul, along with the augmented reality works with the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska and the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary in downtown St. Paul, titled the “Dakota Spirit Walk,” In it, she uses three-dimensional animation of Native images and space, merging it with today’s actual landscapes.
The emerging Native discussions
Myles acknowledges that the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis brought increasing attention to those peoples who have faced oppression, including more focus on Native history and places.
“It was kind of a wake-up call,” Myles said.
For her, art has allowed for Myles’ growth as an emerging leader and Native activist. And while she merges the generations, she finds fascination with both elders and a younger generation of Native Americans.
“The elders always energize me,” she says. “And their grandkids are always excited.”
Art, Myles stresses, is such a comfortable, safe way to tell those stories, particularly in public art.
“It should be everywhere,” she says. “Art can be a way to tell stories. It’s always been a way to tell a story through art.”
The illustrated maps Myles has created tell those stories in a new way, as do the augmented reality projects and public murals.
“I wasn’t expecting anything when I started,” she says. “I try not to have those expectations. But that map started having more and more people look at it differently and in connecting the dots. It helps them see the Dakotan way.”
And she hopes now that her artworks move forward these deeper, merged discussions, to “keep people grounded.”
“My growth as an artist just has been hoping to have an impact.”
