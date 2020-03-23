Blue Earth County

Laokeng Vang, St. Paul, and Oua Yang, Hickory, North Carolina

Alyssa Jo Shaddrick and Joshua Michael Oestreich, Mankato

Sara Lynn Petchell and Jacob Allen Collier, Eagle Lake

Iloria Victoria Phoenix and Dolmo Ramiro Lopez Flores, Mankato

Amber Desiree Page and Timothy Arthur Brouwer, Lake Crystal

Jesus Sara Elioza and Grant Stephan Anderson, Madison Lake

Kayla Rachelle Mortenson, Ramsey, and Brian Edward Blank, Andover

Brennon Allen Helget and Tianna Rachel Fulton, Eagle Lake

Miranda Marie Deatley and Deontrae Mikul Veith, Eagle Lake

Kasey Christine Tufto and Adam William Suckow, Lake Crystal

Kaitlyn Marie Jorgensen and Darshawn Deonte Walker, Mankato

Noah Donald Finnesgard and Joselyn Ceniceros Gonzalez, North Mankato

Andrew Jay Winter and Elmer Sasongke Dimas, Mankato

Lee John Redning and Heather Marie Behr, Good Thunder

John Eren Kumcu and Aradhya Sood, Minneapolis

Emily Judith Grimshaw and Evan Deane Curtin, North Mankato

Glenn Adam Verschelde and Carrie Anne Muell Reid, Mankato

Nicollet County

Stephen Michael Ray, North Mankato, and Candice Marie Beech, Clear Lake

Erich Franklin Letz and Terri Kristina Norris, North Mankato

Nicole Sybil Grapentine and David Wayne Greene, Le Sueur

Rebecca Ann Davis and Tanner John Firkus, St. Peter

Fawn Kae Krueger and Nick Dale McMullen, Shoreview

David Arrizola Jr. and Denisse Mentado Arcive, St. Peter

