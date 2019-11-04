NEW ULM — Avery Broyles' overtime goal in the game's 98th minute lifted the Martin Luther women's soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Bethany Lutheran in the quarterfinals of the UMAC tournament on Monday at Martin Luther College.
Bethany's season ends with an 8-10 record.
After a scoreless first half, the Vikings went up 1-0 on Maddie Perry's goal, her record-setting 21st of the season, in the 64th minute.
The Knights tied the game on a Bethany own goal with less than seven minutes remaining in regulation.
Broyles' goal came on a corner kick from Maya Aden.
