MANKATO -- Kirkwood Community College point guard Devonte Thedford as made a commitment to continue his basketball career at Minnesota State.

Thedford, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound sophomore from Des Moines, Iowa, played in 29 games last season, averaging 13.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He shot 49.2% from the field, 37.3% from 3-point range and 86.2% at the free-throw line.

In addition, the Mavericks have added three high-school players and three junior-college players to the roster.

The Free Press

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you