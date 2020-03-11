DAVENPORT, Fla. — Ben Livorsi went 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs as the Minnesota State baseball team beat Wayne State 13-8 Wednesday.
Cam Kline and Nick Altermatt also had three hits for MSU. Evan Shaw got the win on the mound surrendering only one run in four innings of relief.
The Mavericks (8-4) play Ashland at 8 a.m. today in Davenport, Fla.
Softball: The Mavericks beat Lock Haven and Pitt Johnstown in a doubleheader in Clermont, Fla.
Carly Esselman hit a grad slam as MSU beat Lock Haven 8-1.
Torey Richards was 3 for 3, while Katie Bracken allowed only one earned run over seven innings of work in the circle.
MSU beat Pitt Johnstown 6-1.
Esselman was 3 for 4 with a homer and a double. McKayla Armbruster allowed no earned runs over seven innings to get the win.
MSU (15-3) has a doubleheader today with games against Hillsdale and Bloomfield.
Bethany Lutheran
Baseball: Jake LaBerge went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Vikings in a 15-3 loss to Marian in Tucson, Ariz.
Cody Ulfers went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Adam Fjerstad took the loss.
Bethany (0-5) plays Carthage and Wesleyan in a doubleheader today.
