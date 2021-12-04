MANKATO — Cade Borchardt, Jake Livingstone and Nathan Smith each scored for the Minnesota State men's hockey team in a 3-1 CCHA victory over Michigan Tech Saturday night at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center.
The Mavericks got a 2-1 overtime victory in Game 1 of the series Friday night.
After the MSU power play struggled in Game 1, Borchardt scored with the man-advantage at 6:39 of the first period.
Livingstone made it 2-0 at 3:15 of the second, but Tech answered with a power-play goal at 16:16.
Despite having a goal disallowed in the third, MSU was able to hold off the Huskies. Smith iced the game with an empty-net goal.
The Mavericks (14-4, 10-2 in CCHA) travel to Bemidji State for a road series next weekend.
This story will be updated later.
