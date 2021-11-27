MANKATO — Minnesota State used a 24-2 run midway through the first half to open the lead and coasted to a 103-73 victory over Waldorf in a nonconference men's basketball game Saturday.
The Mavericks shot 54.3% from the field, extending a streak of six straight games of shooting 50.0% or better.
Quincy Anderson led Minnesota State with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Brady Williams added 17 points. Ryland Holt had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Shawn Hopkins scored 12. Malik Willingham made seven steals.
Minnesota State (6-0) returns to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference schedule with a game against Upper Iowa on Thursday at Bresnan Arena.
