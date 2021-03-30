MANKATO — Minnesota State got strong pitching performances from Collin Denk and Brendan Knoll to sweep Northern State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball doubleheader Tuesday at Bowyer Field.
The Mavericks won 4-2 and 9-1, stretching their winning streak to 12 games.
In the opener, Denk pitched a seven-inning complete game, allowing five hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts.
Joey Werner, who was named the Northern Sun's player of the week on Tuesday, hit a solo home run, and Carter Elliott added an RBI double. Nick Altermatt and Ty Denzer each had an RBI.
Knoll started the nine-inning second game, throwing five innings and giving up four hits and four walks with four strikeouts. Three relievers finished the final four innings, allowing no hits.
Werner was 2 for 2 with four RBIs, and Mikey Fredrickson had two hits and two RBIs. Teddy Petersen added an RBI double.
Minnesota State (13-1, 10-0 in Northern Sun) plays a doubleheader at St. Cloud State on Friday to start a weekend series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.