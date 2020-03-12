DAVENPORT, FLA. — The Minnesota State baseball team closed out its spring break trip with a 13-0 loss to Ashland.

The Mavericks had seven hits, including Carter Elliott's 2-for-4 performance. Nick Altermatt and Tory Miller each hit a double.

Starting pitcher Brendan Knoll took the loss, allowing three runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks over three innings.

The Mavericks (8-5) went 6-3 on the Florida trip.

 

