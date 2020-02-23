OWATONNA — The Minnesota State women's tennis team fell 7-0 to Bemidji State on Sunday in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference meet.
The Mavericks' doubles team of senior Monika Ryan and junior Tyanna Washa won 6-4 at No. 1 doubles, but the Beavers ended up securing the doubles point with wins in the Nos. 2 and 3 matches.
Bemidji State won all of the singles matches in straight sets.
Minnesota State (2-5, 1-5 in NSIC) plays Sioux Falls on Friday at St. Peter.
