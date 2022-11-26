GOLDEN, COLO. — Hayden Ekern went 22 of 37 for 377 yards and four touchdowns for the Minnesota State football team in a 48-45 national tournament loss to the Colorado School of Mines Saturday.
After MSU jumped out to to a 21-7 first-quarter lead, the high-powered Orediggers outscored MSU 21-7 in the second to make it 28-28 at halftime.
Mines led 48-38 late, but Ekern connected with Isaiah Emanuel for a 66-yard touchdown to make it 48-45 with 1:32 to remaining.
However, the Orediggers recovered the ensuing onside kick from MSU to hang on for the win.
The Mavericks finish the season at 10-3.
This story will be updated later.
