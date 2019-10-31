MANKATO — No. 6 Concordia-St. Paul swept Minnesota State in three sets on Thursday night in an NSIC volleyball match at Bresnan Arena.
The Golden Bears won 25-19, 26-24, 27-25.
The Mavericks had late leads in two of the sets, going up 22-21 in the second and 22-15 in the third, but were unable to close them out.
Morgan Olson led Minnesota State with 15 kills. Ashton Lee had eight kills, and Alivia Garbe had seven kills. Mara Quam finished with 20 digs.
The Mavericks (15-7, 8-6 in NSIC) play again at 2 p.m. Saturday at Winona State.
