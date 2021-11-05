ST. CLOUD — Brittyn Fleming finished with two assists for the Minnesota State women’s hockey team in a 3-2 overtime loss to St. Cloud State in a WCHA game Friday night.
The Mavericks led 2-1 going into the third period, but the Huskies were able to tie the game at 7:54, before scoring the game-winner at 1:09 of overtime.
Madison Mashuga and Jessica Kondas each scored for MSU.
Shots on goal favored the Mavericks 38-29.
MSU (5-7, 1-6 in WCHA) finishes its series with the Huskies at 3:01 p.m. Saturday at St. Cloud.
