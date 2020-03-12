CLERMONT, FLA. — The Minnesota State softball team finished its Florida spring break trip undefeated, defeating Hillsdale 8-4 and Bloomfield 9-1 in five innings on Thursday, the final day of the trip.
The Mavericks (17-3) went 10-0 at the NTC Spring Games.
Against Hillsdale, Carly Esselman went 2 for 5 with three RBIs, including a two-run home run. Hannah McCarville was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Kayla Mokey was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Katie Bracken pitched six innings for the win, allowing three runs on eight hits with six strikeouts.
Against Bloomfield, Esselman was 2 for 4 with another two-run homer and scored three times. Sydney Nielsen was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, including a two-run homer. McCarville was 2 for 3 with an RBI. McKayla Armbruster pitched all five innings, allowing one run on three hits with eight strikeouts and a walk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.