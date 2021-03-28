The Free Press
LOVELAND, COLO. — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team came into the NCAA West Regional on a six-game losing streak in national-tournament games.
Now, the Mavericks have won two straight.
Perhaps energized by Saturday’s thrilling, overtime victory over Quinnipiac, the Mavericks defeated No. 1 seed Minnesota 4-0 on Sunday, winning the regional championship and earning the program’s first trip to the Frozen Four.
Minnesota State started quickly against the Gophers, going up 2-0 after the first period. Ryan Sandelin, Saturday’s hero with the overtime goal and region MVP, was back at it Sunday, scoring a goal in the first period.
The Mavericks, who had lost all six national-tournament games in the Division I era before Saturday, maintained the two-goal lead through the second period and added two more goals in the third period.
Dryden McKay record his ninth shutout of the season, 24th in his career.
The Frozen Four, which will feature three teams from Minnesota, will be played at Pittsburgh, with the semifinals on April 9 and championship game April 10. The Mavericks will face St. Cloud State in the semifinals.
