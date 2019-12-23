MANKATO — Minnesota State men's basketball freshman Ryland Holt was named NSIC South Division Player of the Week for his efforts in two victories over Concordia-St. Paul.
The forward from Gibson City, Illinois, led the Mavericks in points in each game, scoring 21 in a road win on Wednesday and 24 in a home win on Saturday.
Holt shot 61.5% in the two games, including 6 of 7 from 3-point range, and he had a season-high 12 rebounds for his second career double-double on Wednesday.
Minnesota State returns to action on Jan. 3 with a home game against Minot State.
