MANKATO — Kelsey King, a freshman forward for the Minnesota State women's hockey team was named WCHA rookie of the month for October.
King, who leads the Mavericks in scoring with 11 points, had six of her points (all assists), along with 30 shots on goal and a plus-2 plus-minus over the first month of the season. The Elk River native also scored the first 3-on-3 overtime goal in WCHA history, although the goal does not go down on her official stats.
King and the Mavericks are idle this weekend and will travel to Wisconsin for a Nov. 16-17 series.
