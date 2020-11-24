MANKATO -- Minnesota State men’s basketball coach Matt Margenthaler has announced that guard Harrison Braudis will join the men’s basketball team in the fall.
Braudis, a 6-foot-1 guard from Shawnee Mission, Kansas, averaged 10.0 points, 3.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game during his junior season at Bishop Miege High School He shot 50.0% from the field, including 40.3% from 3-point range.
“The first thing about Harrison is that he’s a winner and a big-time competitor," Margenthaler said in a press release. "He’s got a great ability to get to the rim and make people better around him. He has great athleticism and ability to score it on all three levels.”
After helping his team to the final four of the state tournament, Braudis claimed Class 4A all-state honorable mention. As a freshman, he helped his team claim the 2018 state championship.
