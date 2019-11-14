MANKATO — The Minnesota State women’s swimming and diving team closed out its home schedule by winning 11 events in a 166-112 victory over Augustana on Thursday.
Katie Streiff won three individual events, the 50 butterfly (26.15), 100 butterfly (58.77) and 200 individual medley (2:12.12). Emily Goodman won the 100 breaststroke (1:07.8) and the 50 breaststroke (30.82).
The team of Goodman, Streiff, Anja Enervold and Maggie Knier won the 200 medley relay in 1:47.57, and Knier, Nikki Ault, Enervold and Emelia Selky won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:40.58.
Knier took first in the 50 freestyle (25.46), Enervold won the 100 backstroke (59.82) and Tori Roth took the 50 backstroke (28.06). Ayla Taylor won the 3-meter diving event with a score of 232.40.
