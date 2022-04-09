The starting lineups had been announced, the fans in the stands were pumped full of energy and the singer was ready to belt out “The Star Spangled Banner.”
And then suddenly, inside the Mankato Buffalo Wild Wings, a hush came over the crowd. And one by one the patrons ignored their pints of beer and spicy wings and stood in silence, just as they would had they actually been at the game.
“That has never happened here before,” said Jen McCabe, Buffalo Wild Wings’ marketing director. “It was amazing.”
We share this tidbit for one reason: to underscore how invested the few hundred people in the restaurant were in the outcome of the men’s hockey team national championship game. By game’s end, when the scoreboard told a grim tale to Mavericks fans, the deflation in the room was palpable.
Cheers of “Let’s go Mavericks!” and applause at kick saves were replaced with resignation, dejection, shouted expletives and hung heads. This was a tough loss for these fans cheering on the team from afar.
Sure, some traveled to Boston to cheer the team on in person. But many more, in bars around town and homes with the right cable package, smaller groups did their best to send winning vibes east.
“Everyone here wants to feel like they’re there right now,” McCabe said as the first period began. “So when they score I’m going to get the ‘Ole!’ song going like they have down at the arena. Tonight is about fan experience.”
A handful of employees from MSU’s Alumni Foundation were there waving flags, cheering loudly and guarding the Mason Trophy (which the Mavericks earned by winning their league title). Among them was Ashley Eimer, sporting a purple wig and bubbly smile.
She said alumni came from all over to support the team.
“Energy is high. It’s exciting. Everyone’s in a great mood and great spirit,” she said. “We have alumni from all over southern Minnesota here tonight to cheer on the Mavs.”
Things were looking good after two periods. Spirits were high. Every time the team came close to scoring, a steadily building roar swept over the room. The team carried a 1-0 into the second intermission, and people were feeling like it might actually happen.
Jana Finken and Jennifer Moore from the Alumni Foundation arrived at 4 p.m. They brought the Mason Cup from MSU, and were tasked with making sure it survived the night. They said the positive vibe throughout the night says good thing about the state of hockey in Mankato, and the Mavericks are chiefly responsible for that.
“I’ve been in Mankato for 30 years and I’ve watched the rise and fall of the team,” Finken said. “There’s always going to be the diehard fans who will always love them. But in the last five years or so there’s really been an uptick in the number of hockey fans, but not just for the Mavericks for Mankato overall.”
Moore said she moved to Mankato three and a half years ago and has followed the Mavericks since.
“To watch the team grow and mature into the amazing team they are now has been really exciting,” she said. “It’s been great watching the community rally behind them. Even here tonight we’re asking people, ‘Are you an alum?’ And they’ll say, ‘Nope, just a huge fan.’ The fan base expands beyond our own campus, beyond our alumni base and that’s really exciting.”
During the third period, the game took a definite turn. Denver caught fire, and the Mavs struggled to answer. With 4:08 seconds to play, someone in the crowd started up the familiar “Let’s go Mavericks!” cheer. But as the game wound down, Denver kept scoring, and the Mavs simply couldn’t keep up.
“I am totally shocked by this score right now,” said Moore as the clock ticked down to zero. “My heart breaks for the players. They’ve worked so hard for years and all season they brought their A game. I can’t imagine what’s going through their minds right now.”
Added Finken, “We love ‘em. We’re gonna love ‘em forever.”
Eimer, saddened by the outcome, said, “There’s always next year. They had a great run. We’re proud of them.”
In the parking lot outside, as Maverick fans made their ways to their cars, you could hear the sound of softly clanging cowbell, sending its final dulcet tones into the night air … At least until next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.