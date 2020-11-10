ARLINGTON -- Molly Krentz made seven kills in Sibley East's 3-0 loss to Mayer Lutheran in a Minnesota River Conference volleyball match Tuesday.
Scores were 25-13, 25-15, 25-13.
Shanise Bates had four kills and eight digs, and Maddi Tuchtenhagen made four kills. Ellie Harens had 15 assists and served two aces. Emily Holmquist was 10 of 10 serving, and Gabbi Bates made six digs.
Sibley East (2-7) plays at Le Sueur-Henderson on Monday.
The Free Press
