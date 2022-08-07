BISMARCK — Charles McAdoo went 3 for 4 with a home run, a triple and five RBIs for the Mankato MoonDogs in an 11-2 Northwoods League victory over Bismarck Sunday night.
Kia Roberts went 3 for 5 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs for Mankato, and Ariel Armas went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two walks.
T.J. Martin allowed just one earned run over six innings to get the win.
The MoonDogs (36-26) will host Rochester at 6:35 p.m. Monday at ISG Field.
