BISMARCK — Charles McAdoo went 3 for 4 with a home run, a triple and five RBIs for the Mankato MoonDogs in an 11-2 Northwoods League victory over Bismarck Sunday night.

Kia Roberts went 3 for 5 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs for Mankato, and Ariel Armas went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two walks.

T.J. Martin allowed just one earned run over six innings to get the win.

The MoonDogs (36-26) will host Rochester at 6:35 p.m. Monday at ISG Field.

The Free Press

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video