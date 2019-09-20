Bloomberg News
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s reversal on funding election security is drawing criticism from some Democrats and watchdog groups who contend an additional $250 million won’t be enough to protect the 2020 vote from foreign interference.
“This money can be used for anything relating to elections,” tweeted Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the Finance Committee and a senior member of the Intelligence Committee. Wyden said states could even buy more voting machines that lack proper security. “This isn’t election security, it’s a sham.”
Public Citizen on Friday said the funding won’t be nearly enough to upgrade voting equipment across the country. Unlike the House version, which allocates $600 million, it doesn’t prioritize upgrading machines that lack paper ballot backups, the organization said.
“It makes no sense to give states and counties so little to stop cyberattacks compared to the funding given to our military, police and first responders to protect us physically,” said Aquene Freechild, co-director of Public Citizen’s Democracy Is For People Campaign.
After taking heat for months from opponents who labeled him “Moscow Mitch” and accused him of not doing enough to keep Russia or other U.S. adversaries from meddling in the 2020 election, McConnell highlighted the funding Thursday and called election security “a crucial issue.”
“The Trump administration has made enormous strides to help states secure their elections without giving Washington new power to push the states around,” the majority leader said. “That’s how we continue the progress we saw in 2018 and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”
McConnell had weeks earlier taken the Senate floor to strongly object to the “Moscow Mitch” label, pointing to a long record of opposing Russia.
The money is included in a Financial Services spending bill that could move to the Senate floor in the next several weeks. McConnell noted Thursday that more than $350 million had previously been allocated to election security.
Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, chairman of the Rules Committee, said he doesn’t expect McConnell to allow other election measures to come to the floor, even those with Republican support.
