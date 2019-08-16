MADELIA — The Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic (MCHC) wants to make sure that area hunters have a safe hunting season and is offering a specially priced health screening specifically for hunters.
The screening will take place 7-9 a.m. on September 11 at the clinic. No appointment is necessary.
Hunters that attend will have their height and weight recorded, their blood pressure checked, and their vision screened. They will also have blood tests to screen for high cholesterol, diabetes, prostate cancer (for men) or thyroid function (for women). An EKG will also be done. For most accurate cholesterol test results, participants should fast for eight hours, which is why this clinic is being held earlier in the day. These basic screenings can help identify health concerns that could put hunters at risk.
The exam prices will be bundled into a $60 fee, and hunters should plan to pay by cash or check. No insurance will be filed. Test results will be mailed to the participant.
"Before the hunting season gets underway, we want to help patients identify any health issues that they may have. Hunting can be a strenuous activity, and we want to help area hunters to have a safe season,” said Cindy Lehman, clinic manager.
