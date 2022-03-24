MANKATO — Minnesota State senior Dryden McKay has been named one of the three finalists for the ninth annual Richter Award, which goes to the top men’s hockey goaltender in the nation.
McKay was recently named the CCHA Player of the Year and CCHA Goaltender of the Year, and he is also a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.
McKay stands 35-4-0 with a .934 save percentage and a 1.27 goals against average. His 35 wins has established a NCAA DI record for single-season victories.
McKay has already set the NCAA record with 33 shutouts in his career.
Joining McKay as finalists for this year’s Richter Award are Northeastern University sophomore Devon Levi and Quinnipiac University sophomore Yaniv Perets. The Richter Award will be presented during the Frozen Four in April.
