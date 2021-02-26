MANKATO -- Minnesota State men's hockey player Dryden McKay was named a finalist for the Richter Award Friday, which goes to nation's top goaltender.
McKay, a junior, was an All-American and the WCHA's Goaltender of the Year last season. He was also a finalist for the Richter Award last year, but lost out to Maine’s Jeremy Swayman.
McKay is having another standout season, currently leading the nation in goals against average (1.14) and shutouts (8), among goalies who have played at least five games. He ranks second in wins at 15, and is tied for third in save percentage at .941.
MSU (16-2-1, 11-0 in WCHA) plays at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at Bemidji.
