 Megan Schnitker

Age: 37
Occupation: Small business owner
City of residence: Mankato
Do you or did you have children in the district? Third and second graders in Franklin Elementary
Do you have prior civic service experience? I am currently an active board member for the YWCA, Twin Rivers Arts Council, vice chair of the River Valley Makers and Mankato Powwow Committee, chair of the Indigenous People's Day Committee.
Why are you running for School Board?
I have always told my children that if you want to create change for the better get up and do it yourself. I want to be a voice for the Indigenous people, for those that don't have the voice or representation at the table, the children of addicts, children of divorce/separation, homeless children, children with disabilities, children with mental health issues, I want to be a voice for children. I think and believe that we need to keep people in leadership that actively work in the community, people that are connected as well.
What would be your top priorities as a School Board member?
Honesty, integrity, communication, and compassion. I believe that making decisions for the children of the community this is incredibly important.
I believe that we as people seeking leadership need to be able to have honest conversations with our community about all the topics that concern our children in public school. We all may have different beliefs but I think it's important to hear all sides and learn from each other. We all have something important to add to the conversation, just because we believe differently doesn't mean we can't have a conversation about our public school systems.
Describe 2-3 ways the School District should improve the way it serves students, staff, families or the community?
I think we need more community involvement for our families, we need opportunities where we regularly ask our families to participate in conversations about our schools. It's important to understand where the issues are and how we can come together and discusses these issues in a healthy manner.
I think our students are also needing more input into our systems. We have student representation but that often becomes a popularity contest instead of looking for truly great leaders. I believe we can also help each other and recognize our support staff as well as teachers need input as well.
What are the most significant challenges the district will face in coming years and how will you address them?
We are currently under the pandemic rule. In this time we will come across unprecedented challenges and new conflicts. I believe that while I personally will not have all the answers but I will be willing to share ideas, with my fellow board members to come up with positive plans that will be in the best interests of our children.
Do you believe there are racial and socioeconomic inequities within the district? How should they be addressed?
Absolutely, I believe these conversations need to be had. Allowing representation to the table is needed. I believe I am an excellent candidate to help the district address these issues in a healthy manner as we all need to have this conversation in a healthy manner so that all voices have a chance to be heard.
Would you support a referendum request for a new school or building improvements?
Depends on level of need. I believe in making sure we are using resources wisely. I would approve building improvements over a new building, unless there was substantial need.
How do view the district's response to the pandemic to date and what should be the priorities in early 2021?
I am on board with their decisions in putting the power back into the parents' hands by creating a model that parents can chose which is better for their families' needs during this time.
The pandemic may require School Boards to make tough budget decisions. What would guide your choices if budget cuts are necessary?
I believe that looking at all options and having honest conversations about each option is important rather than making hasty decisions.
