ST. PETER — After winning the 14th annual Mulvihill American Legion baseball tournament Sunday, Mankato National picked up right where it left off Monday.
Hayden Mellen went the distance, allowing just one earned run on three hits for National in a 5-2 win over St. Peter at Veterans Memorial Park.
"We came out a little flat," National coach Jamie Mulvihill said. "The plan tonight was to make sure we played everyone and take kind of an easier night ... they played well. Hayden Mellen threw extremely well."
St. Peter got a pair of runs in the first inning, but Mellen didn't allow a hit until the seventh after that.
Joe Rogers hit a two-run single in the second for National. Ryan Haley went 2 for 4 with a triple, and Avery Stock had an RBI-double. Tanner Shumski also had an RBI.
Mankato (9-1) will play in the Upper Midwest Classic in New Ulm this weekend. National will play Eastview at 11 a.m. Friday, and Marshall at 4 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.