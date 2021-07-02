BLOOMINGTON — The inevitable is now official.
After 70 years, the men's WCHA has officially shuttered operations.
Both Alaska-Anchorage and Alaska-Fairbanks, the only two remaining teams in the league, voted to cease operations effective July 1. Alabama-Huntsville left the league earlier this summer.
Seven teams, including Minnesota State, will form the new Central Collegiate Hockey Association starting this fall.
The WCHA will continue to sponsor women's hockey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.