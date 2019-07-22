NYC mayor calls for power probe
NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio called for an investigation Monday of power outages that came at the end of this weekend’s oppressive heat, saying he no longer trusts utility Con Edison after it decided to turn off power to thousands of customers.
Around 30,000 customers in Brooklyn were taken off power Sunday, so the utility could make repairs and prevent a bigger outage, de Blasio had said earlier.
De Blasio said the private company is “not accountable to the public in a way a public agency would be.”
Two officers fired for Facebook post
GRETNA, La. — Two members of a police department in a New Orleans suburb were fired Monday — one for a Facebook post calling U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a “vile idiot” and suggesting that she be shot, the other for “liking” the post.
Officer Charlie Rispoli was fired for a post saying Ocasio-Cortez “needs a round” and not “the kind she used to serve” — an apparent reference to her having once been a bartender. Officer Angelo Varisco was fired for “liking” the post.
Governor asked to open access to site
HONOLULU — Some state and local lawmakers want the governor of Hawaii to rescind his emergency proclamation allowing authorities to restrict protesters’ access to a mountain where a giant telescope is planned.
Ten Hawaii state lawmakers and county council members said Monday the proclamation by Gov. David Ige violates the spirit of a law intended to help communities during natural disasters or threats to public safety.
The Associated Press
