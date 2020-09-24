Michael Haskins

Age: 41
Occupation: College mathematics instructor
City of residence: Mankato
Do you or did you have children in the district? Two
Do you have prior civic service experience? No
Why are you running for School Board?
I am a passionate educator that is extremely dedicated, detailed orientated, and technically skilled educational professional. I am good with numbers, have a strong attention to detail, and excel at organization. I strive to build personal relationships and welcome team building. I am devoted to developing a diverse learning and working environment that will help improve education while helping students succeed.
What would be your top priorities as a School Board member?
Create safe buses, better communication between the district and parents, and allow our educators more professional development time.
Describe 2-3 ways the School District should improve the way it serves students, staff, families or the community?
The district could improve its communication with the bus systems and with parents. There have been issues with communication between the parents, the bus systems, and the schools when incidents have happened on the bus. The district needs to condense the amount of information that has been sent out to parents during COVID-19 and make sure that its staff is fully prepared to possibly handle distance learning and/or hybrid learning for an unknown length of time.
What are the most significant challenges the district will face in coming years and how will you address them?
A challenge the district could face in the future is the effect that COVID-19 has had on our future middle and high school students. Not knowing how long this pandemic will last and not knowing how long our students will be learning via distance learning and/or hybrid learning, this could impact the way the students eventually learn when they are back in the classroom full time. We will need to work closely with the educators to make sure they are prepared to handle these technologically dependent students.
Do you believe there are racial and socioeconomic inequities within the district? How should they be addressed?
Yes, there are racial and socioeconomic inequities everywhere. In our community, in our state, and all over the world. Students, no matter what race and/or economic status, should not have to be relegated to those two categories in school. It has always been my duty as an educator to treat each one of my students as a learner regardless of their background and my job is to educate them to the best of my ability.
Would you support a referendum request for a new school or building improvements?
If the request is a warranted request and it coincides with our budget then yes, but if it falls outside of our budget and monies from other areas need to be allocated to a new school or improvements, then we would need to collaborate as a group and discuss these issues and decide what is best for the community.
How do view the district's response to the pandemic to date and what should be the priorities in early 2021?
The district has done a fantastic job outfitting students with the resources they need. They were adamant in getting computers to all students that needed them so they could continue their learning this past spring. The district needs to focus on making everyone safe and making sure each student will continue to have the resources they need to succeed inside and outside the classroom.
The pandemic may require school boards to make tough budget decisions. What would guide your choices if budget cuts are necessary?
Like every decision that is presented, as a group, the school board would need to analyze the budget and re-evaluate what is needed, what is not, and still be able to provide our students with the highest form of education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.