Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Cloudy with rain ending in the afternoon. Windy at times late. High near 60F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 45F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.