To the steering wheel in his car, to the shampoo bottle in his shower, to the screaming fans in his head, Jeremy Kuznia has been famous for years.
He loves to sing. Does it all the time in the car and shower. Among his favorite bands is a clever duo from Massachusetts called They Might Be Giants, and ever since the band’s album “Flood” came out in the early 1990s.
“I’ve been singing the whole album since about 1992,” Kuznia says.
About a year ago he saw a Facebook post that intrigued him. The people who produced the “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Rocky Horror/Bat Out of Hell” singalong events were planning another, this time called “Midlife Recital,” a free 16-song rock show where anyone was encouraged to sing a song of their choosing.
“And I’m like, ‘I’ll sing a song! I’ll sing ‘Birdhouse in Your Soul,’” he recalls. “And I inadvertently picked the most challenging song on the album.”
Kuznia and a host of others — some newbies like Kuznia, some veterans Laura Karels of the Mankato band Bee Balm Fields — will perform their songs 4 p.m. Sunday in St. Peter’s Minnesota Square Park Pavilion.
And, by all means, sing along.
Performances include Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing,” with lead vocals by Gretchen Hildebrandt, Prince’s “Purple Rain,” with lead vocals by Rachel Maccabee, Abba’s “The Winner Takes it All” with lead vocals by Anja Scheidel, and the KMSU listener favorite “Like A Ship (Without A Sail)” by T.L. Barrett and the Youth for Christ Choir, with lead vocals by Cara Lucille backed by the five-piece Pageant & Singalong Nation Band.
Ann Rosenquist Fee, director of the Arts Center of Saint Peter and architect of “Midlife Recital” and previous singalong pageants, said preparations for this one began in the pandemic-shutdown days, when everything was conducted over Zoom.
“After the last one, which was October of 2019, questions started right away: ‘What are we gonna do next?’” she says.
They decided to do something that would allow performers to practice on their own because, at the time, no one was certain when COVID restrictions would ease enough to allow in-person rehearsals.
Eventually, things did ease. And rehearsals happened in person. But COVID, and the ways it made us think in existential terms, brought a new layer of purpose. Fee said that she, like so many, went through some soul searching during the pandemic. Rather than fill the event with songs about the way the pandemic wrought havoc, she and others wanted to fill it with songs that looked forward to happier times.
“There is a crisis, but there’s also taking stock and pulling back and saying, ‘OK, what’s important that I want to go forward with, and what don’t I want to go forward with?’” she says. “And I think that describes a lot of people’s late-pandemic experience.”
Shortly after putting the notice out that “Midlife Recital” was happening, people began volunteering to sing.
One of the first was Gretchen Hildebrandt, a veteran of Fee’s pageant and singalongs. In the “Rocky Horror/Bat Out of Hell” event, Hildebrandt was a member of the chorus, which was sort of a supporting role.
This time around, she’s singing what is perhaps the most recognizable song of the night in Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” which also happens to be a difficult song. She’s not worried, though. She’s rehearsed, both in the car and in person with the group for the past few months, and she’s excited to perform Sunday.
“It’s a fun singalong song; everybody sings along with it,” Hildebrandt says. “It’s a great addition to whatever other people are singing.”
She says the song directly relates to what Fee is trying to do. While it may be about a small-town girl in a lonely world, and a city boy born and raised in south Detroit, the song’s vibe — and its place in American culture as an anthem for perseverance, determination and staying positive in the face of adversity — makes it a perfect choice for “Midlife Recital.”
Beyond the song, Hildebrandt says that just being a part of the show and participating in an effort to bring joy to people has been worth her time.
“It’s such a great mix of people,” she says. “You have performers that are in local bands, and then you have people like me who are just kind of like ‘Let’s try this out.’”
Karels is no stranger to performing. She performs several times a week. Seeing first-timers pluck up the courage and take a risk, she says, has been enlightening and refreshing for her.
“It’s really inspiring to see people learn to do this,” Karels said. “‘The Birdhouse’ song? There’s like a million words to that. And he’s never done anything like this.”
That learning experience, Kuznia says, has been an interesting one.
Going to rehearsals and learning to work together with a band, learning to pace his vocals with the actual music being played rather than the music he hears in his head — has been tough. But with voice lessons and a lot of practice, Kuznia says he’s ready for Sunday.
But there was a time when he wasn’t.
“Well, you know when you’re singing to your song and you have headphones on and you think you’re nailing the song, but people around you know you’re not? That’s what it’s like,” Kuznia says. “You’re singing into a microphone and hearing how bad you’re doing, and how much practice I needed. So that’s what happened the first time I sang in front of a mic.”
The experience has awakened something in Kuznia. After the performance, he plans to continue with voice lessons.
And then it’s on to the next performance adventure. He’ll be part of an upcoming radio drama at KMSU as its Fountaineers Radio Drama Troupe prepares to for a production of “Plan 9 From Outer Space.”
