Minnesota State's Mike Hastings won his second Spencer Penrose Award as the Division I Men’s Hockey Coach of the Year, guiding the Mavericks to their first Frozen Four.
Hastings also won his fourth WCHA Coach of the Year award and was named the WCHA's Coach of the Decade for the 2010s.
Hastings has a career record of 236-90-24. No coach in Division I has won more games than Hastings in his nine seasons behind the MSU bench.
“(With) a lot of us, you know what you’re going to get. Night in, night out ... with Mike, he’s not afraid to change week-to-week,” Bemidji State coach Tom Serratore said of Hastings earlier this month. “During the game, he’s the best bench coach I’ve ever coached against."
