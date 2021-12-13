The Greater Mankato region generally has bounced back from the economic threats of the pandemic, although significant worries — from worker shortages to the end of big government aid packages — means 2022 has plenty of uncertainties.
Ryan Vesey, economic development and research manager with Greater Mankato Growth, said several signs are pointing to a strong local economy.
“One thing is the huge confidence in business. More than 100 properties have been sold or leased in the past year and that is nothing related to housing.”
Vesey said that while it’s a positive that so many vacant commercial spaces have been leased or sold, it is starting to leave a shortage of space.
“New businesses will have to be willing to build their own buildings until there are some new vacancies that open up.”
Jessica Beyer, president and CEO of GMG, said despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, businesses have been resilient.
“A lot of businesses have started and a lot have been expanding. There’s been a lot of investment into the community.”
Tom Slunecka, CEO of Ag Management Solutions, an offshoot of the Minnesota Soybean association, said the important agribusiness economy is ending the year stronger than predicted.
“It certainly started very tenuous and it’s ending far more positive than we could have predicted.”
Local developer Mike Brennan said the region has a lot going for it that many areas don’t.
“We have a diverse economy — education, manufacturing, medical, service industries, to name a few. We have a partnering and proactive private sector as well as public sector working together to address not only ongoing community needs, but planning for our future.”
Renovations and new construction for housing and commercial properties are also ending the season relatively strong, with the value of building permits issued in Mankato and North Mankato up from 2020.
“We’re definitely up. Not dramatically, but up,” said North Mankato Administrator John Harrenstein.
Ag uncertainty
High crop prices and yields that were much stronger than expected have buoyed the farm economy.
“Crop demand has been steady for several months now,” Slunecka said. “The world is opening up and people are going out to dinner, and that drives up prices of beef and pork. If beef and pork does well, that means crops do well.”
He said it is the coming year that is causing a host of uncertainties for farmers.
“The biggest issues remain around labor and trucking issues. This shortage of supplies is really changing the dynamics going into next year, particularly herbicide, fertilizer, farm equipment, parts. Farmers are just waiting to see if they will have what they need next spring. Spring may seem a long time off, but most farmers buy their supplies before the end of the year and a lot of it just isn’t available.”
Slunecka said the shortage of fertilizer and herbicide isn’t a matter of raw materials in short supply, but it’s because China and Russia are keeping more of the herbicides and fertilizers they produce.
“They’re saying they’re going to take care of their own first.”
The problem is heightened by a labor shortage to manufacture ag supplies in the U.S., as well as the bottlenecks in shipping and trucking.
“We have pretty good prices for the commodities, but the other half of the story is what it costs us to put those crops in. Those costs are up 25-30% so that makes the crop prices below what’s needed for solid profitability,” Slunecka said.
“Locally, net farm income could take a hit in ‘22. The big producers will fare the best. It will put the most pressure on the small operators. It’s the small operators that keep Main Street alive, and that feeds into Mankato and the Twin Cities.”
Slunecka said ag groups are also concerned about big oil companies pushing into the growing renewable diesel fuel markets. Oil companies are investing in more soybean oil crushing plants to use in their renewable diesel plants. While more demand for renewable fuels may be good, he said big oil investments in crushing plants is worrisome.
“Big oil has never proven to be a long-term friend of agriculture. It’s simply a move to shore up their supply chain; it’s not a true investment in agriculture or our communities.”
Potential growth restrained
Vesey and Beyer said the economy could be growing more than it is.
“The most worrisome part of the worker shortage is we have this huge potential for growth right now if they have employees. So if they don’t have the employees, it’s slowing the potential we could have,” Vesey said.
“We need housing and we need people,” Beyer added.
She said the shortage of inventory for stores and supplies needed by manufacturers is also holding back growth potential.
Vesey said he’s also curious to see how next year plays out as all of the COVID-related federal relief comes to an end.
“Looking at the economy and all the people going back out and going to restaurants and things, we don’t know how much of that occurred because of all the (federal) spending. We just don’t know yet how much that has played into businesses bouncing back.”
Bullish on building
Brennan saw some COVID-related challenges as he constructed much of the Bridge Plaza building next to the Veterans Memorial Bridge during the height of the pandemic in 2020, but he was able to open it late in the year.
While Bridge Plaza has its top-floor apartments leased as well as office space in much of the building, the pandemic has slowed leasing the remaining office space.
He just signed one more tenant and said he expects to sign up another very soon.
Brennan said this year brought problems of labor shortages and higher construction costs, which brought some hesitation to those looking to put up a new building.
“We saw some project-start delays, but in the last couple of months, the projects came about — albeit later than projected.”
He said there is stress in commercial construction in terms of manpower, timely delivery of materials and higher costs for lumber and other items. But he is bullish on the continued growth locally.
He said all indications are for a strong construction season in the region in 2022. He said several of the empty big-box stores in Mankato that have been filling up is a testament to a vibrant economy and culture.
“People want to be here.” And there are big apartment/commercial projects slated for next year for downtown.
Brennan expects there won’t be much, if any, construction of new Class A office space for a while because of all the projects that have gone up in recent years.
Instead, developers say apartments and other housing as well as restaurants, stores and other commercial projects will be the focus in the next couple of years.
Building permits up
In North Mankato, the value of residential building permits issued through October was $13.7 million. That’s ahead of last year’s full-year total of $11.2 million.
So far this year there were $7 million in commercial/industrial permits issued in North Mankato. For all of last year there were $8.4 million in commercial permits.
In Mankato, $65.6 million in residential permits were issued through October compared to $50.8 million for the same period the year before.
Year to date, Mankato had $76.2 million in commercial/industrial permits compared to $41.1 million for the same period in 2020.
