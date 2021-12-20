2021 looks to be a rebound year for the Mankato area, and there were more than a few surprises to the COVID-tagged economy.
Farming was up. Construction was up. Retail and services gained as people came out into the open again.
Of course, one expects to be able to beat the COVID year of 2020 when there were still no vaccines and two large scale commercial shutdowns.
And yet the challenge will be that COVID seems to be hanging around. Still, large scale business shutdowns are not likely anymore, as Gov. Tim Walz said earlier this summer that as the COVID continues, we’ll just have to “manage it safely.”
Mankato seems to be peaking in the construction of new Class A office spaces with the completion of the Eide Bailly and Bridge Plaza buildings and some vacancies still in the Alltech tower built a few years ago.
Downtown upscale apartments seem to be the next big trend with two large projects with more than 100 units getting state funding for demolition and cleanup of their properties across from each other at Second and Main streets.
APX Construction has begun re-development of the 1896 Mankato post office as an event center, multi-use property. Its vision is impressive as its Facebook page calls for a speakeasy, rooftop courtyard, event center and high-end restaurant. The property will be called The Post at 401, referencing its address on Second Street.
The post office door now carries the title “The Post” offering contact information. The first big event there was the rebirth of Raw Fusion, the funky fashion show put on by the Minnesota River Builders where models wear outfits made from construction materials.
The Post at 401 may be one of the most interesting and ambitious renovations of a historical building in some time. It’s good to see it get jump started with Raw Fusion.
Another surprise seemed to the agricultural economy in 2021. Prices shot to some very high levels historically, as the drought toyed with yields. Eventually, timely rains produced a solid crop, but a word of caution remains with rising expenses for farmers.
“Locally, net farm income could take a hit in ‘22,” said Tom Slunecka, CEO of Ag Management Solutions, an offshoot of the Minnesota Soybean association based in Mankato.
“The big producers will fare the best. It will put the most pressure on the small operators. It’s the small operators that keep Main Street alive, and that feeds into Mankato and the Twin Cities,”
Another surprise: Oil companies are interested in soybean crushing plants to make or sell soy diesel fuel. While renewable fuels growth may be a positive, Slunecka is skeptical of the new found enthusiasm of oil companies in the soy diesel business.
“Big oil has never proven to be a long-term friend of agriculture. It’s simply a move to shore up their supply chain, it’s not a true investment in agriculture or our communities.”
Ryan Vesey, economic development and research manager with Greater Mankato Growth, wonders what the economy will look like when the federal money goes away after next year.
“Looking at the economy and all the people going back out and going to restaurants and things, we don’t know how much of that occurred because of all the (federal) spending. We just don’t know yet how much that has played into businesses bouncing back.”
And finally, we look to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell who recently said the Fed would slow its monthly Treasury bond and mortgage-backed security purchases so as to not over inflate demand and the economy.
Inflation was running near 5.4% a year in late summer but had moderated to 4.4% a year this fall. It has since shot up to 6.8%. Fed experts continue to say they believe it is a temporary bump due to demand for goods, shortage of workers and supply chain issues.
But already we’re seeing the conflicts with employers and employees in the labor market. John Deere union workers at Iowa, Illinois and Kansas plants rejected the company’s 10% increase in wages in the first year, $8,500 bonuses and pension benefits.
Union workers rejected the plan with 55% against and 45% for. The John Deere union settled 61% to 39% on the company’s last offer with 10% wage increases, better health care, bonuses and increases in retirement funds.
The shortage of workers continues and labor appears to have a better hand this year and beyond.
Joe Spear is managing editor of The Free Press. Contact him at 344-6382 or jspear@mankatofreepress.com. Follow on Twitter @jfspear
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.