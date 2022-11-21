Since before statehood, farmers have been working the rich soils of south-central Minnesota. The grains and livestock produced in the Mankato region continue to provide a major economic benefit and southern Minnesota is one of the leaders in Minnesota and U.S. ag production.
As farms have grown and flourished so has the agribusiness sector in and around Mankato. Soybean oil crushing, food processing, ag technology companies, ag banking and many more are attracted to and growing steadily in the local area.
Shane Bowyer, director of the AgriBusiness & Food Innovation Program at Minnesota State University, said the ag dominance in the area prompted the university a few years ago to start agribusiness programs.
“We have a lot of alumni in the agribusiness world who wanted us to do more.”
The program, in MSU’s business department, got up and running last year. There is also a new Agricultural Sciences program in the college of science, engineering and technology.
Bowyer said that while the programs are young, the university’s goal is to create a school of ag. “We want to let students know they don’t have to go out of state to get an ag degree. We want to get to a point where we don’t just have a few majors, but really partner with industries.”
While the University of Minnesota has a school of ag and Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall has a small program, many students seek a school of ag out of state.
“South Dakota State, Iowa State, U of M and River Falls have them. We’re right in the middle of all those, in ag country,” Bowyer said.
A good harvest
While southern Minnesota went into the fall in a deep drought, the harvest, while varied based on location, was good and crop prices remained relatively strong.
As Mapleton area farmer Pat Duncanson was harvesting in October, he said it was apparent some areas were blessed with timely rains over the summer and some weren’t.
“It’s location, location, location. If you’re in the neighborhoods where the rain was just right, the yields are very good.”
Kent Thiesse, farm management analyst and vice president at MinnStar Bank in Lake Crystal, said he was impressed with the corn and soybean yields he was hearing about, but said some areas got more timely rains over the summer.
“Some areas only had 8 to 10 inches from May 1 through September and they’re still getting average yields. You get into central and southern Blue Earth County and down to Iowa, they picked up 15 to 20 inches of rainfall in that period so it was highly variable.”
But in northern Nicollet County, and to the north and west of there, they didn’t see as much rain and saw more variation in yields.
Duncanson said he believes that farming practices his family has been involved in in recent years is also producing better yields, while protecting the soil and water.
“We’re happy to see some of our soil resiliency practices are continuing to pay off. Reduced tillage, and almost no till in some cases, and cover crops on some farms,” Duncanson said.
“That’s just an overall shift in our farming practice — much less intensive tillage.”
Supply-chain snags
The biggest story for farmers the past year was supply-chain issues and Duncanson expects they will continue.
“We’ve gotten used to the supply issues. There’s almost an expectation that things like parts or anything will be delayed. That’s a fundamental shift. We used to get things the next day or two routinely but not anymore.
“Sometimes we’re starting to get more things in a timely manner, but there’s just an apprehension that we don’t know how the supply chain is going to work.”
Prices hold up
Thiesse said crop prices, although lower than early in the summer, were still strong as the harvest was in full swing.
Duncanson said that after Russia invaded Ukraine in February grain prices shot up but then there was a pretty severe drop in early summer. Since then, with reports of lower yields nationwide, prices regained about half of what was lost in the early summer.
Corn sold locally out of the field at about $6.50 per bushel and soybeans at about $13 a bushel.
“Those are nice numbers,” he said.
Hog prices the past year have been relatively good, but Duncanson said the higher price of corn used to feed hogs has made it an “OK” year for hogs.
And for the first time in a long time, there has been almost no new construction of hog facilities. “High construction costs and higher interest rates means projects just don’t work financially,’’ Duncanson said. “But things will change. It’s not doom and gloom.”
Ag education a focus
Bowyer said the agribusiness and food innovation major in the business department and the agricultural sciences major out of the college of engineering and technology are new, but he sees a lot of growth and potential.
“It’s starting to pick up and it’s exciting. We’re just continuing to put it together to show we do have ag.”
Bowyer said there are a lot of well-paying and varied degrees related to ag, but students and their parents may not know about them.
“We have to work at showing all the potential and good jobs there are. We have a lot of students from rural areas but farms are getting fewer. We have a lot of students from the Twin Cities who think ag and think farms and farm labor.
“So we were intentional about our name — ag innovation and food innovation — because then students can see how it funnels into a lot of different industries.”
He said agribusiness degrees work into a variety of careers, including ag lending, marketing, accounting, crop insurance, implement manufacturing and more.
On the ag science site, careers include agronomy, soil and nutrient analysis, food processing and a variety of other science-based ag careers.
