When you pull up to the front door of Mock Studios, you might say to yourself, “Wait, what? This can’t be right. This door is behind the strip mall. How could it be possible?”
Then you see the small letters on the door and say to yourself, in the words of the Talking Heads, “This must be the place.”
You walk inside the place and realize quickly — once your eyes adjust from mid-afternoon sun to recording studio dark — that the nondescript, almost anonymous front door holds something special inside.
This is the home of Mock Production Studios, a full-service music factory cranking out singles, EPs and full albums. What began as a big idea is now, well, a bigger idea.
“The growth over the last two years is all completely organic,” says owner Dylan Mock. “I’ve been able to build relationships and honestly just help bring back music to the community. After COVID, there has been like nothing here. And I grew up here in Mankato. There was never really anything like this growing up. There weren’t studios where I could go and people that have a foot in the door of the industry and do something with it.”
Mock Production Studios is the home base of the musical collective known as Forever Free Family, AKA “F3,” which includes a handful of hip-hop and pop music artists that all have recorded at MPS. Among their legion is the BDE Boys, Cole Jackson, Gwapo Pickett and many others.
“F3 is a collection of creators dedicated to pursuing their passions of art and music,” the F3 mission statement says. “Our goal is to encourage positivity in our community by providing acceptance on the platform artists can utilize to grow in their journey.”
F3 will host a hip-hop music showcase Sept. 16 at the What’s Up? Lounge in Mankato. Among the “Family” performers are D.Mo (Dylan Mock, owner of MPS), Tru West, Gwapo Pickett, Janii Sudan, Caleb Gampson, 3rd Degree, Day 1. Also performing in sort of a headlining role is the Atlanta-based hip-hop artist Millionaire Meezy.
The event is for those 21 and older and there is a $10 cover charge. There will also be a best-dressed contest with the winner taking home $250. (There is an entry fee for the contest, and the winner is decided by the crowd.)
When The Free Press last caught up with MPS, they’d just gotten the studio set up and were beginning to produce recordings for area musicians.
“We basically pushed out the whole wall, put a window and a door in, made a second level for a loft and soundproofed the whole thing ourselves,” Mock said in 2021. “It was kind of a work in progress, and we didn’t really have a plan going in, but we came out with something really great.”
At the time, the place was already becoming a gathering place and hangout for area musicians. That phenomenon became the foundation for the Forever Free Family. And the growth of the collective became very evident this summer when a group of them drove to Atlanta to meet and network with other musicians as well as perform.
The experience was electric, Family members say. In fact, you can watch an interview they did with an Atlanta-based show called Black Ink Radio where the show’s host marvels at the music coming out of southern Minnesota and Mock studios.
“Where did ... these guys come from? It was like finding a diamond in the rough!”
Jeremy Pickett, who is a manager for the some of the groups that record there, said he wasn’t surprised by that kind of reaction. Pickett says there’s a Mankato sound developing that eventually will become more widely known. And Mock studios and groups like the BDE Boys and D.Mo are at the forefront of it.
“We have something that the world is missing,” says Pickett, who is Gwapo Pickett’s uncle. “We have music that is lacking in the industry in these days. Within the next few years, I know for sure it’s going to make headlines.”
Until that happens, the F3 folks are happy to enjoy the journey. A big part of that is the studio, a space uniquely decorated in a style that can be described as restrained chaos. A wall hanging here, a guitar there, a white board that is part production schedule and part Post-it note.
Cole Jackson, who performs under the name Odd Coal, said finding MPS and the family that comes with it has had a huge impact on his life.
“They’ve created an accepting platform for everybody in every genre, every style of art,” he says. “A lot of the times we’ll have sessions here where people will be recording and a few other people will get invited so they can weigh in with constructive criticism, and that’s huge because no one’s like, ‘Don’t give me constructive criticism.’ No one is that way within the group. And you have people that definitely connect with the energy of people recording and who like delving into their passions.”
