While making a silk purse from a sow’s ear is an impossibility, watching a female pig farmer establish a classy bridal shop is a reality.
Rejoyce Bridal, the brainchild of Joyce (DeWitz) Barnard, opened with a flourish on Amboy’s East Maine Street in late August. Barnard’s business instincts were immediately verified; she had scarcely turned on the lights when customers began inquiring.
“I put out a ‘Coming soon’ sign and had a call 15 minutes later,” said Barnard, a graduate of Maple River High School and resident of rural Good Thunder.
“The first three weeks were crazy with appointments.”
Selling bridal dresses to “normal-sized” women is Barnard’s aim; Rejoyce Bridal carries sample sizes 14 to 30 from popular gown designers Madison James by Allure and Justin Alexander.
“I’ve had excellent feedback, with everyone who’s come in being really excited that I have dresses to fit normal-sized people,” said Barnard.
“It’s shocking to me that other shops don’t carry larger sizes. Not everyone is tiny, and I want to help every woman have their dream day in their dream dress.”
Putting the “girls” in (Am)boy
Barnard is the oldest of Ann and Dave DeWitz’s three offspring. She’s been immersed in farm life, primarily grain and hogs, “since I could walk,” and for the past several years has worked full-time for her dad at DeWitz Farms.
“I’m his right-hand farm hand,” said DeWitz. “I do hog chores, drive trucks/trailers/semis, check feed, mark pigs, sell pigs — I can do everything.”
But don’t put Barnard in an ag box; she’s an intelligent, fashion-minded, college-educated mother of two who’s been happily married to her husband, Joe Barnard, for 12 years and has a romantic love story of her own.
A 2007 Gustavus Adolphus College alumna who majored in history and coaching, Barnard played softball (she’s a crackerjack pitcher) at the collegiate level before going on to play a year of professional softball in New Zealand.
She left for New Zealand just over a month after meeting her future husband, so their relationship was forced to blossom via long-distance means.
“We probably talked more during my time in New Zealand than we do now,” laughed Barnard, citing a busy life that includes Joe’s job selling feed for Devenish Nutrition and his volunteer service with the Amboy fire department, two busy boys (currently 6 and 8) and her farm work — with Rejoyce Bridal topping the family cake.
“We’d talk every day for an hour, usually around midnight my time, which was 5 a.m. the preceding day for him,” she explained of their courtship period.
When Joe took his first-ever plane ride to visit her Down Under, Barnard had a feeling he was probably The One. Once Barnard was again stateside, the two were engaged for 18 months before marrying at Christ Chapel on the Gustavus campus.
Barnard’s own wedding preparations, made over a dozen years ago, never quite faded from her memory and contributed at least in part to Rejoyce Bridal’s inception.
“I’m 5’11 1/2 and was technically ‘plus-sized’ when I got married,” said Barnard, saying that designation befell her primarily because she is tall and of an athletic build.
“My [wedding] dress was a size 14, but I was only able to try on a few gowns when I was shopping because the stores carried hardly anything in that size or above.
“It wasn’t fun to not be able to try on everything I liked, so with Rejoyce Bridal I want to be more inclusive for all those other average women. I mean, if you are actually a size 30, how do you buy a wedding dress? I have no idea.”
Correction: Barnard has not only an idea but can now readily accommodate women of varying sizes at Rejoyce Bridal.
Her first buyer was Theresa Claeys, a 30-year-old from the Winnebago area whose wedding is scheduled for next fall.
“My schedule is pretty chaotic so I didn’t know how it (wedding planning) would all play out,” said Claeys, who with her fiancé manages a 150 cow/calf operation that specializes in raising show heifers and project animals. She also works full-time in drug safety for Merck Animal Health.
Claeys was pleased to find “something local like Rejoyce” when she searched for options on Facebook and the Internet.
“It’s only about 10 to 12 miles from home for me, and what really drew me in was that I’d been to another bridal shop that had a more limited range of sample sizes,” Claeys observed.
“I’m a farm girl, so there’s some meat on my bones — I mean, I had a bridesmaid dress that was a 14 — but Joyce had samples that are bigger than those at the other shop.”
Barnard also made it convenient for Claeys to check out the selections at Rejoyce Bridal.
“I was able to text her and set up a Sunday afternoon appointment,” said Claeys. “It’s a small, intimate shop, and Joyce met me when it was good for me so I could try on the dresses.
“I don’t have a lot of patience for girly things, but Joyce took my taste into account, as well as listening to what I thought would flatter me — but I ended up with a dress that was the opposite of what I originally thought I wanted.”
Claeys credits Barnard’s keen eye and fashion sense with helping her choose an ivory fit-and-flare gown that is sleeveless though not strapless; she’d been gearing up for something “Boho, with lace and sleeves,” but loves the dress she selected with Barnard’s guidance.
“And I also bought a veil,” Claeys said.
Setting up shop
Retail experience Barnard gained during college while working at Nutter Clothing Company in St. Peter and at Kohl’s for a year contributed to her confidence in starting Rejoyce Bridal.
“I also know how to sew,” said Barnard. “I’m a true country girl; I sewed a lot with my grandma when I was growing up, and I’ve always been interested in fashion, how things are put together and how to make things.”
Barnard has an alterations specialist on call but is currently in the process of learning the fine points of performing wedding dress alterations herself.
Were it not for Barnard’s years in the male-dominated ag world, Rejoyce Bridal might never have been brought to life.
“I was getting tired of working with men all the time,” said the good-natured Barnard.
“It just gets really old, and I wanted to do something that was mine — but I didn’t want to be tied to a shop that had to be open every single day, and I wanted to offer something people were willing to travel to buy.”
While casting about for ideas, Barnard’s past experiences pointed her to the wedding industry.
“Joe said, ‘Well, show me a business plan,’ and I wrote one,” said Barnard.
Barnard says her timing was fortuitous in locating a space for Rejoyce Bridal.
“The former gift shop Sweet Cicely had closed, so I sent an email (to the owners) to ask about renting the commercial space,” said Barnard.
“We met — and six months later, I opened a bridal dress shop.”
With Joe’s help, the space was renovated for Rejoyce Bridal; the couple added a dressing room, installed new flooring and took full advantage of the building’s vintage brick walls and high tin ceiling appeal to create an upscale private bridal boutique.
Meanwhile, Barnard thoroughly researched the bridal dress industry, becoming well-equipped to guide her customers through the dress-buying process.
“I can advise a newly engaged woman that shopping for a dress is one of the first things you should do because, between supply chain issues and dress manufacturing, the whole process can take five and a half to nine months,” said Barnard.
“If you’re not picky you can get a dress faster than that, but if you want something specific, it’s going to take awhile.”
Besides selling dresses, Barnard’s shop also offers veils from JL Johnson Bridals, necessary accessories like “boob tape” (if you have to ask, you don’t want to know) and tuxedo rentals through Jim’s Formal Wear.
It isn’t only area brides who are pleased with Rejoyce Bridal; the Amboy business community is similarly thrilled.
“We’re all very excited about the addition of Rejoyce Bridal to Maine Street,” said Kate Grover of Grover Farm Trucking in Amboy, located about 30 minutes southwest of Mankato.
“It brings new life to town and helps make Amboy a day-trip destination. We already have visitors enjoying the Cottage Cafe, and now brides who are looking for that personalized experience can come to Rejoyce and experience Amboy’s small-town charm.”
Grover notes there is joy at seeing a local woman succeed.
“Joyce grew up in this area; we’re proud to see her take on this adventure,” said Grover. “The town is really rooting for her, and with her determination, positive attitude and spunk, we’re sure Rejoyce Bridal will be a success.”
Barnard keeps dropping in-the-moment tips for dress-shopping brides — Wear underwear! Keep an open mind! — even as she contemplates a long-term future helping women have a wedding day they’ll always treasure.
“My ultimate goal? I hope one of my sons will marry someone who will want to take it over,” laughed Barnard.
“In the short term, I want to offer a service to the community and help every bride, no matter her size, be beautiful on her special day.”
As Barnard’s first client Claeys put it, “I’m only going to get married once, so I want to find a dress I really like.”
