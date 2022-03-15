Q. I’ve heard green vegetables are good for me, but I don’t really know what to do with them. Can you help?
A. Now is the time to “Go Green!” Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and beyond by building a colorful plate of fruits and vegetables to nourish your body. Do not forget about the other colors of the rainbow, too, when it comes to fresh produce. Each color provides a variety of nutrients.
Spring greens are a nutritional gift from nature that provide multiple health benefits. Health experts agree that greens are a gold mine of nutrients, including vitamins A and K, folic acid, magnesium, antioxidants and phytonutrients that may provide protection against cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis and also promote vision health.
With so many varieties of spring greens, there is a leafy green for everyone’s taste preference or cooking need. Check out a few different options below:
• Collards: Full-bodied flavor, milder than mustard and turnip greens. Collards are high in calcium (same as dairy cup per cup) and potassium. After removing the stems you can boil or microwave to quickly prepare as a simple side dish.
• Turnip greens: Turnip greens have a slightly sweet flavor. They contain calcium along with vitamin A (important for healthy vision) and vitamin C (supports our immune system). Try them boiled, microwaved or butter-steamed.
• Kale: Sprightly flavor and beautiful, curly leaves. To bring out the balanced flavor it is recommended to massage kale leaves prior to serving or cooking. Simply rub the leaves between your hands as you wash them under cold water. Serve them in salads, blend into smoothies, bake into kale chips or sauté for a simple side dish.
• Swiss chard: A type of beet but it develops lush leaves rather than a fleshy root. The white or scarlet stem has a delicate taste like celery. Leaves resemble spinach and can be substituted in spinach recipes. The stems need to be cooked separately for 5-10 minutes while the leaves cook in just a few minutes. Swiss chard is naturally higher in sodium — 125 mgs/cup cooked — so no need to add salt when cooking.
• Spinach: High in vitamin A, potassium and iron. Spinach cooks quickly and can be added at the last minute to a soup, stir-fry or pasta dish. Enjoy it in a fresh salad or blend into your favorite smoothie for a nutritional boost.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.