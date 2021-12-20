Providing comfortable, affordable women’s fashion is a primary goal for Ali Woods, proprietress of The Blackbird.
“I carry a wide range of sizes, from small to 3XL, because I want everyone to be welcome—and I mean everyone,” said Woods.
“I try to treat those who stop to shop the way I’d want to be treated, and when I’m ordering merchandise, I make sure to keep different age groups in mind. Like, what would my mom, my grandma, my younger sisters wear?
“There are a lot of people in Mankato, and I want to try to cover all the bases.”
Woods’ boutique got its start in August 2019 as a pop-up shop, with items sold out of her eye-catching pink 1963 Shasta Airflyte trailer (her “Birdie”) at various area locales. Despite advancing sales and developing a fan base, Woods discovered certain limitations with a mobile operation.
After shivering through a 28-degree pop-up one chilly weekend last fall, Woods began considering other possibilities. Last winter, she occasionally rented empty storefronts on Riverfront Drive for short stints.
“That let me experience the fine life of being out of the elements, and I knew I’d like to do something more permanent,” said Woods.
When the historic brick building at 1434 North Broad Street (previously home to a grocery store, home decor shop and antique dealer, among other businesses) became available for lease, Woods jumped on it.
“I hadn’t wanted the overhead of owning a building, but I couldn’t pass this up because I really wanted to keep going during the winter months,” said Woods, who debuted the new location on May 27.
“I’m very happy I took the leap and decided to snag the space; I’m happy with the location, the landlord and all the customers who have come to find me, and it’s been going great so far,” she said.
Woods, a 2011 graduate of Mankato East High School, is a natural entrepreneur. Although she took some classes at South Central Technical College following high school, she says the bulk of her retail know-how comes from hands-on experience.
“That’s the best way of learning for me,” said Woods. “Right out of high school I’d started my own wedding decorating company and I did that for seven years.
“It’s just who I am; I’m a doer, not one who sits around and waits. I do things quick and well.”
That includes finding women’s fashion and accessories that appeal to a wide range of women, including women of various age groups, sizes and ethnicities, and at a price point — $100 or less for nearly everything — most can easily swallow.
“I cater to everyone,” she said simply. “I like to hunt for things you don’t see on people every day, unique finds—maybe something with different decals, cutouts, a little bit of flair, some ruffles, not just ‘Plain Jane’ T-shirts or sweatshirts with logos.
“I like to offer something you can’t find in a big-box store.”
Currently on hand are dresses, blouses, denim jeans, palazzo pants, sweaters, cardigans, coats and jackets, Woods listed.
She’s also willing to respond to customer requests.
“I always take input, so when someone said, ‘I want a skort,’ I went and ordered some,” said Woods.
“Or if I hear, ‘I want a long dress in that color,’ I’ll try to find something because I want to please my customers and meet their needs.”
Recently, Woods added a vintage chic section, featuring fur coats from the ‘50s and ‘70s, plus vintage “mom” jeans.
“I’m waiting for the college girls to come and snap those up,” Woods said of the trendy jean style.
Loyal following
Besides clothing, The Blackbird stocks costume jewelry (necklaces, bracelets, earrings), hats (wool Fedoras to beanies to pom tops), blanket and infinity scarves, gloves, mittens and the Guileless Green line of organic skin care products (soaps, lotions, balms, soy wax candles, bath salts, aromatherapy rollers) made by Jessica Peters of Le Center.
Woods and Peters connected as complementary vendors at pop-up sites. Peters, who makes all of her products by hand from organic ingredients, enthusiastically supports her friend and fellow entrepreneur.
“I love Ali’s general vibe,” said Peters. “She incorporates her own style and sense of fashion, but also keeps in mind the need for a wide range of style selections and sizes, and she’s very keenly tuned in to upcoming seasons.
“Ali has a wonderful strategy, in trying to have items you don’t see everywhere else, and her shoppers really appreciate that she offers clothing in so many sizes—because everybody should be able to look cute.”
Woods’ upbeat, sunny demeanor belies the fact she has dealt with some personal challenges.
After marrying her husband Logan in late June 2020, the National Guardsman was deployed on a 13-month tour to Afghanistan on Aug. 1, 2020.
“So this whole thing was done without my better half here,” said Woods, who nevertheless is grateful for a “good support system” of friends and family who helped her set up shop.
“Technology is great, though, so we were still able to talk as I was making decisions and I could show him everything as I was setting it up,” she said.
With the military’s recent withdrawal from Afghanistan, Logan was able to return home in July, a bit earlier than originally anticipated.
Woods has acquired loyal customers along the way, first from her pop-up efforts and now at her bricks-and-mortar site.
Among The Blackbird faithful is Mankato resident Lora Brady, who has served as a real-life model for Woods at one point.
“Ali has made some great strides to include all kinds of options and opportunities for her customers,” said Brady.
“What really caught my attention is that she does not limit her choices by size or age—I’m 55 and am usually pretty selective about what I wear.”
Brady verifies that Woods radiates positivity, energy and a zest for fashion.
“She’s a very passionate, inspiring person,” said Brady. “I’ve been impressed with her from Day One because she’s open to outfitting all different generations—and she puts it all together in an appealing way.”
Woods says she is just doing what she loves.
“My philosophy is that comfort is key—especially right now—but so is confidence,” said Woods.
When you walk out the door wearing something that makes you feel like you’re ready to conquer your day, that’s terrific. The best advice I can give is do what you can to bring out that confidence.”
