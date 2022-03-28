When Lisa VanWatermulen was working toward her nursing degree at Minnesota State University, she developed an intense interest in nutrition. So much, in fact, she considered becoming a dietitian instead, although she credits the program’s emphasis on lifestyle and nutrition toward completing that nursing degree. After graduating and working as a family nurse practitioner in conventional medicine, a couple of experiences that hit close to home led her to open her own private practice emphasizing integrative medicine, an approach that combines conventional medicine with environmental and nutritional factors in diagnosing and preventing illness. At age 40, VanWatermulen was diagnosed with thyroid disease, an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks the thyroid, a gland that regulates metabolism. “Common symptoms are fatigue, hair loss, weight gain, dry skin, and dull thinking — basically everything slows down,” said VanWatermulen, who began looking at other solutions beyond surgery or prescription medication taken to treat — but not necessarily cure — the condition. But what compelled her to transition to integrative medicine even more was when her son stopped gaining weight and developed chronic digestive issues at the age of 2. “We discovered he had a pretty severe dairy allergy and all we needed to do was quit feeding him dairy,” she said. “He grew, his skin cleared up and he started meeting milestones.” Six years later, VanWatermulen opened the Healthy by Nature Family Wellness Clinic in Lake Crystal. In February 2021, she relocated to 816 S. Front St. in Mankato, shortening the name to Mankato Integrative Medicine. “Basically, integrative medicine means you’re integrating conventional medicine with a more holistic approach, like lifestyle, diet, exercise, stress, toxins in your living environment — so you’re combining the two,” VanWatermulen said. “I still do a lot of conventional medicine with prescribing medications, ordering diagnostic tests, X-rays and imaging and lab tests, but trying to use nutrition and lifestyle to help yourself from overusing prescription medications.”
‘True healing’
That’s what attracted longtime patient Kristin Kienholz, of rural Lake Crystal, to Mankato Integrative Medicine, which also involves the use of supplements and herbs to help treat a variety of maladies. “Holistic medicine takes time, but ultimately, it’s a true healing versus just treatment of your symptoms,” Keinholz said. VanWatermulen said her patients come to see her for myriad reasons, from thyroid issues and diabetes to menopause, but also undiagnosed symptoms ranging from digestion to chronic pain. “A lot of my people come because they’ve gone through conventional medicine and tried some treatments, had some testing and not much was found or they’re still having all the same complications,” she said. “A lot of them have tried conventional medicine and didn’t get the results they were hoping for.” New patients at Mankato Integrative Medicine get a 90-minute visit, with follow-up appointments lasting 45 minutes. Being able to meet with her patients for a longer duration is one of the benefits not always afforded to other nurses and doctors in conventional medicine. As a registered nurse at a hospital for six years, she still remembers what it’s like to be understaffed and overworked. “One of the hardest things about working in conventional medicine is how quickly you have to see patients and how many you have to see in a day,” VanWatermulen said. “I feel like I have a way better handle of what’s going on with people and how to help them. When I was in conventional medicine, I was limited to 15 minutes. That’s another very rewarding part of going into private practice — you get to control the length of your visits.” She has seen a shift in recent years in how people define health care, as well as a heightened focus on preventive measures to combat illness. The fact that she shares a building with a chiropractor and a massage therapist is a testament to that growing interest. “I tend to see younger people in their 20s and 30s that have a very different viewpoint of health than older generations,” VanWatermulen said. “Essential oils became super popular 10-15 years ago. And we’re seeing healthier cleaning products in stores, or food labeled organic that wasn’t heard of 20 years ago. We’re getting more exposure to make healthier choices, so that piques people’s interest.” But for her, the most satisfying part of the job is when a patient who has exhausted other options begins to see an improvement. “Some heal quickly, some take a long time,” she said. “The most rewarding is those who come back to the second visit and tell you that your interventions helped them so much. The reward is when you get those slam-dunk cases. Those are great.”
