Fact: Saturday was an ugly Minnesota day, the kind we often see in March, the kind with a severe identity crisis.
When Saturday began, none of us really knew if we were getting three inches of rain, three inches of snow, 40 degrees and sunny skies, or the kind of freezing rain tsunami that locks the region down with dangerous roads and a dose of passive-aggressive gloom that can only come from a month that can brings us the optimism of the coming spring one day, and a snow emergency the next.
Also fact: None of that matters at Bock Fest.
With revelers draped in rain ponchos, farm-grade work boots and trapper hats, the annual Schell’s Brewery Bock Fest returned this year after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. The last time the event took place it pulled in more than 6,000 attendees.
A final count for this year wasn’t available Saturday, but it’s safe to say several thousand people turned out.
One of the big draws this year, as it is every year, was the beer poking corral. On the lower grounds of the Schell’s Brewery compound, two volunteers manned a rectangular fire pit with a dozen fire irons, the business ends of which were heating up inside the embers. The irons heat to glowing, and then, when someone wants their beer poked — which is most people gathered around the corral — a volunteer removes a fire iron from the pit and inserts it into their bock.
The heat from the fire iron caramelizes the sugar in the beer, giving it a sweeter taste and smell. It’s fun to watch. The insertion produces a hiss, and some of the brew is transformed into a thick, frothy foam.
Lance Larson came to Bock Fest this year at the behest of his brother in law, Brian Nelson. He watched as beer poker Scott Juni slowly dipped the fire iron into his cold brew. Then he took a long drink.
“I like it,” he said. “Brings the caramelization out. It’s a lot sweeter. You want to drink that foam right away.”
Alexis Lovik and Madison Grabau took a coach bus with 60 of their closest friends from Rochester. They had a few beers on the way. A few minutes in, they’d declared Bock Fest to be the greatest thing ever.
“It is so fun,” Grabau said.
“This is exactly what I was expecting. It’s super fun,” Lovik added. “It’s outdoorsy, Porta-Pottys to the max.”
“Even though it’s raining and snowy, it’s still a blast. I’ve been here about 30 minutes and I’m already loving it,” Grabau said.
Grabau and Lovik then turned to each other, clinked their plastic cups of poked beer, and said “Cheers to Bock Fest.”
