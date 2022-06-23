Nate Boots is ready to play.
The longtime lower North Mankato resident sat down at the NaKato patio after a shootaround at the Spring Lake Park basketball court, where he worked his sons through “Boots Basketball Camp.”
“I love hoops and it’s a beautiful game,” said Boots, who also coaches his sons’ baseball team. “But it’s a young man’s game.”
Boots, 46, played college basketball but won’t be the older guy laboring to keep up with the youngbloods. These days, he doesn’t push the tempo beyond teaching the next generation the finer points and shooting H-O-R-S-E in the backyard.
Boots is instead putting the full-court press on his musical side hustle. Unlike some athletic pursuits, “music is for life,” he said.
Boots hit nothing but net with his sophomore solo release, “Upright Dust.” Released earlier this month on CD and streaming services, “Upright Dust” — layered with evocative narratives, tight hooks, propulsive rhythms and lush production — stands strong and finds the affable singer-songwriter entering his prime as a musician.
“I’ve just been able to hang my hat in the past 10 years — like, OK, I can write some lyrics, I can sing them,” said Boots, who’s released two solo albums and a pair with his erstwhile band, The Porchlights. “You get what you get with your voice.”
The collection features heartfelt tributes to area writers (“Frederick Manfred,” “Bill Holm”), odes to raising boys (“Four Sons”), hard-won wisdom (“I Know You”) sly observations on overconsumption (“Drunk Again”), raw heartbreak (“So Fine”) and a piano paean to Boots’ preferred font (“Constantia”). For Boots, some lyrics are inspired by an overheard turn of phrase; others require more refinement.
“I think that guy could not write a cheesy, insignificant lyric,” said producer and collaborator Scott Helgerson. “When you start focusing on the lyrics, it’s pretty heavy, deep stuff.”
Boots has it made in the Mankato area. He’s within short distance to his favorite venues; has access to a rolodex of creative collaborators and opportunities to teach writing. After an itinerant upbringing, his home on Nicollet Avenue (built in 1907) is the longest he’s slept under one roof.
“I’m a big believer in the ‘bloom where you’re planted’ maxim and that’s what’s worked best in my life,” Boots said. “Be in the present, be where you are — and to love it. And that’s Mankato for me.”
True to Boots’ community-centered ethos, “Upright Dust” is locally sourced. He wrote in his living room and recorded the album’s 12 songs down the road at Helgerson’s Audio Atelier studio on Webster Avenue. He’s backed by close friends, including Ben Scruggs and Michelle Roche, who comprise Boots’ band, The High Horses.
“I love the local scene,” he said. “The cool thing is people are good to each other.”
“Upright Dust” is a family affair, too. Boots’ three children, Violette, Archie and Gordie, all contribute deft harmonic and percussive touches.
“It was so much fun recording with his kids,” said Helgerson, who played several instruments on the album. “Violette’s voice is fantastic; she has perfect pitch. The way they all blend vocally is amazing and Archie and Gordie are so focused. They’re perfectionists. Something must’ve rubbed off there.”
Making a name for himself
In some circles, Boots is better known as the mensch Nate LeBoutillier, a local author, photographer, history buff, adjunct instructor, coach and doting father who’s lived in the area for more than 20 years. Boots has undergone a reinvention and prefers his longstanding nickname, a cognomen traced back several generations in the LeBoutillier family.
“I’m embracing it,” Boots said as he walked across Belgrade Avenue to visit the Circle Inn, his “home court” where lyrics to his aching ballad, “Belgrade Avenue Blues,” are immortalized on the wall.
“Just go ahead with ‘Boots.’ It’s handy.”
Born in Minneapolis, Boots lived a nomadic childhood. His father taught and coached basketball. The LeBoutilliers hopped around the southwest Minnesota prairie, moving 16 times during Nate’s childhood.
“My parents were transient gypsies,” said Boots, the oldest of five siblings.
Young Boots had a way with words, earning his first paid writing job right after high school. In 1994, he won a journalism contest for his coverage of a Timberwolves game, leading to a position at the Worthington Daily Globe. Absorbing Sports Illustrated magazines brought rewards for the fledgling writer.
“That’s what I read more than anything. I gotta thank my dad for that,” said Boots, who graduated from high school near Windom. “Maybe he didn’t get me a trumpet like I wanted, but he got me a subscription.”
Boots wandered his own path in college. Standing 6-feet-2-inches — “Six-three in your program,” he clarified — Boots favored shooting from beyond the arc. He transferred four times and dropped out for a year before accepting a basketball scholarship at the University of Sioux Falls. A literature major, Boots substitute taught after college and sharpened his journalism at the Daily Globe. He then sojourned to France, where he stayed with a relative. Boots joined a hoops squad, Club Eiffel, stationed next to the Eiffel Tower.
“It was a totally different style,” he said. “My three-point shot was more appreciated.”
Boots also devoured literary classics, roamed the same Parisian haunts as the Lost Generation expatriates; he lived his version of Hemingway’s “A Moveable Feast.” Soaking up the City of Lights, Boots wrote his first poems and fictional short stories.
“They’re all terrible when you start out,” he said, “but I was having fun. That ignited my love of writing and fiction and what that lifestyle might look like.”
Boots flew home on Election Day 2000. He hoped to stay in France longer, but funds ran low.
“It turned out I read my bank statement wrong,” he said. “I could’ve stayed another six months.”
A writer’s life
Boots returned to the Daily Globe with a clearer idea of his next step. He wanted to be a writer.
Following in the footsteps of his uncle, Boots moved to Mankato in 2001 and enrolled in Minnesota State University’s MFA program. He cherished the sage advice offered by the late poet Robert Bly, who urged students to consider writing akin to “letting a three-legged dog run around in your home.”
“It’s taken me a long time to even say, ‘I’m a writer,’ Boots said. “It feels presumptuous or cocky. But I learned to start saying that when I came to Mankato.”
It took a few years before Boots embraced Mankato’s culture and history. He eventually connected with a supportive group of writing compatriots and started a family. He later published a series of children’s books and a young adult novel and began pursuing music.
Magic filled the air during those halcyon years, and Boots senses those same vibrations today among his fellow musicians.
“When I came to Mankato, there was a writing explosion,” he said. “It felt like a golden era for a few years, and I feel like that now with music.”
Boots, who cited Weezer, Tom Petty and Bob Dylan as primary influences, bought his first guitar at Rhapsody Music during graduate school and merged his love of storytelling with music. Growing up, Boots lived briefly with his grandmother, who gave piano lessons and encouraged her grandson to learn an instrument.
“I’d plunk around on the piano,” he said. “I learned how to play on two hands. That was before I even touched a guitar.”
His first live performance happened by accident. During a New Year Eve’s celebration at the now-defunct McGoff’s, Boots stepped up after a crude hypnotist horrified the crowd.
“I didn’t even know how to plug in my guitar,” Boots said, “but I stumbled my way through an hour.”
That night led to a three-year stint hosting McGoff’s open-mic nights. Boots further honed his guitar chops and found his voice during bath time with his children.
“Violette was precocious and singing and harmonizing at an early age,” Boots said. “Her voice is my favorite voice in the world. I’ve always loved family blending of singing.”
Violette sings harmony on several “Upright Dust” songs and contributes a lead vocal on “I Know You,” one of the album’s standout tracks.
“It was special to me to have my daughter on that one,” Boots said. “Her little high note at the end — I haven’t listened to the recording of that high note and not gotten chills. It’s an angelic voice.”
Ask the ‘Dust’
Following a divorce in 2013, Boots founded an alt-folk outfit, The Porchlights. The band barnstormed the area and were heralded for high-energy performances.
“We were very raw, but our credo was ‘raise the level’ every night,” Boots said. “That was a good way to go about it and we had fun while it lasted.”
After a spell singing sea shanties as Jim the Harpooner – “Jim is far, far out to sea now,” he said – Boots formed The High Horses and recorded his first solo offering, “Wherever You May Roam.” But timing wasn’t on his side. He booked a series of shows and interviews in South Dakota, which were canceled due to the pandemic. Boots tried to accentuate the positive following the album’s April 2020 release.
“I figured people needed music now more than ever,” he said.
Prior to his aborted South Dakota shows, Boots composed a salute to one of his favorite writers, Frederick Manfred.
“I needed a South Dakota song,” he said.
“Frederick Manfred” morphed into the lead track on “Upright Dust” and has received extensive airplay on The Current, nestled against tracks by Simon and Garfunkel and Robert Plant. Boots even collaborated with Manfred’s grandson, Bly Pope, on the music video.
“I feel like I’ve found religion or a spirituality in people and literature, for sure, and that song is almost like a prayer,” Boots said. “It’s like I’m talking to him about my questions. Not that I’m trying to deify him, but if you like a writer, you think about that. … I feel like he never got his due.”
Most of “Upright Dust” was recorded in two-hour spurts during the very un-rock ‘n’ roll hours of the early afternoon. On “Drunk Again,” Boots insisted on an evening session.
“With long sessions, people get tired and you run out of ideas,” Helgerson said. “I find it more creative when we’re forced to come up with something in a couple hours.”
To honor North Mankato’s favorite sons, Boots remade The Gestures’ 1964 classic, “Run, Run, Run.” Boots received the blessing of the song’s author, Dale Menten, and later performed the song acoustically in-studio with Menten on KMSU. Menten commended Boots for approaching “Run, Run, Run” with a harmonica-laced, indie-pop twist.
“Nate brought a serious lift to the song,” Menten said. “He’s not only a gifted musician, but he’s a fine storyteller who is able to turn his stories into engaging songs.”
The album’s closer, “Constantia,” is a stark ballad that finds Boots alone at the piano. He credited Roche, who played drums on “Run, Run, Run,” with helping him gain confidence on the ivories.
“The piano was kind of my pandemic hobby,” he said. “’Constantia’– now I’ve got something to show for the pandemic.”
Boots continues tending to his creative garden. He’s written 10 songs for his next solo album — “they’re coming hot” — and plans to record with The High Horses. He’s lined up performances, including his first Rock Bend Folk Festival appearance in September. And fiction writing remains at the forefront: Boots, at a 1,500 words per-week clip, is more than 20,000 words deep into a novel.
“Come hell or highwater, I’m gonna finish it,” he said. “That’s what I want to do in this life – I want to keep writing, keep learning.”
