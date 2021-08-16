MANKATO — Demand for new housing of all kinds is sizzling. A strong economy gives companies confidence to build or expand their buildings. And as the pandemic fades, the good vibes about the economy’s future grow stronger.
Those factors are supporting a good pace of construction locally, but what could be an all-out building boom has been slowed by sky-high costs for building materials of all kinds and by labor shortages.
Marius Rygg, president of Rice Companies’ Mankato office, said that while rising prices have an impact, low interest rates have helped fuel demand for commercial construction.
“Demand is good and I’m very optimistic on where construction is going in the next few years. Lumber has come down some. Steel not so much, but it will come down, too.”
Joe Siefert, president of St. Cloud-based Miller Architects & Builders, said construction costs are causing sticker shock.
“Cost really slowed things down. Lumber is almost three times what it was a little over a year ago. Steel is about that much higher, too — steel siding, structural steel.”
Cate DeBates, vice president at Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group, said high material costs as well as difficulty in finding workers are making contractors more conservative.
“There are contractors who don’t want to bid out a project beyond seven days because they’re not sure of the material costs, and there’s the labor shortages. We’ve seen projects delayed because of that.”
Real estate agents are facing slightly different challenges. Prices of existing homes also have jumped significantly, but there are still plenty of potential buyers willing to pay the higher costs.
The problem lies in an ongoing shortage of housing stock to sell.
Despite the challenges, developers, leasing agents and Realtors say the Mankato area economy is strong and generating plenty of activity.
Bouncing back
All signs show an economy recovering strongly from the pandemic.
Paul Vogel, Mankato’s director of community development, said construction levels are back to the hot levels of pre-2020.
“Construction activity and valuation have been strong so far this year.”
Through June of this year, the city has issued permits that represent more than $91 million in valuation. In 2020 the year-to-date valuation through June was $58 million. An additional $10 million of projects are being reviewed that will add to the total.
The city issued 59 permits through June for homes and townhomes compared to 55 last year, and the number of new apartment units permitted also has increased.
New commercial and industrial permits also have been strong in 2021. Through June more than $40 million of projects have been permitted compared to $20 million last year. Those include a new truck stop on Adams Street and expansions at Dotson Iron Castings and Johnson Outdoors. Major projects yet to be permitted that are under review include the Truck Companies Sales and Service Center (formerly Harrison Trucks) on Adams Street that will be over 118,000 square feet.
Vogel noted that before the end of the year, review of two major residential subdivisions will also be likely on the east side of Mankato. The areas under consideration exceed 250 acres and include a mixture of single-family and multi-family units. One of the subdivisions is considering an affordability component for single-family homes to meet the growing need of affordable single-family homes in the community.
North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein expects about 25 new homes will be built this year, about the three-year average for the city. He’d like to see that annual number closer to 50, something he thinks would be attainable if construction costs hadn’t soared.
The city also has seen $3.2 million in industrial and commercial permits issued through June, a number that doesn’t include the new Comfort Inn & Suites on Commerce Drive or the new Frandsen Bank on Belgrade Avenue, both of which were recently completed but were permitted last year.
Harrenstein said the Northport Industrial Park continues to draw strong interest. “We have about five requests for property at Northport, all at various stages of interest and readiness, but I suspect we’ll see something out there in next 12 months, either new construction or moving into existing buildings.”
Good demand
Rice Companies, headquartered in Sauk Rapids in central Minnesota, has offices in Mankato, Fargo and Glencoe and focuses on everything from light commercial to heavy industrial projects.
The company will soon break ground on a $6 million facility in Eastwood Industrial Park, across from the Walmart distribution center. The 50,000-square-foot building will house Rice Companies and has other tenants lined up.
“We do anything commercial from light commercial to industrial, small or large,” Rygg said.
They last year finished a building on Tullamore Street that is home to the Mankato Ballet Co. and Cherry Creek cabinets and are doing a reroof of Hiniker Co. near the airport. “It’s six acres of roof,” Rygg said of the project.
They also built the new Kenworth truck dealership along Highway 14 a couple of years ago.
Rygg said they have seen strong demand and a strong economy across Minnesota and he’s confident that as the high costs for materials come down, construction demand will swell for years to come.
But he said they face a more formidable issue.
“The bigger obstacle facing our industry is the labor shortage — skilled and unskilled — and it’s hitting every industry.”
DeBates said Coldwell has seen strong commercial leasing and sales activity this year. The office has had 1.6 million square feet of transactions so far this year, compared to 1 million last year at this time.
Demand for higher-end downtown apartments has been good. Bridge Plaza’s units were filled soon after the building opened and the studio apartments in the newly opened Studio Five building in Old Town are going briskly, she said.
She said developers are interested in doing more mixed-use projects downtown, be it new construction or renovation.
One project in the works is for the old Voyageur Bank building on the corner of South Second and Main streets, directly across Main Street from the new Eide Bailly building.
Miller Architects & Builders has built several major apartment complexes in Mankato and Siefert sees plenty of future demand.
“Most of what we’ve seen is market rate multi-family (apartments) and there is a need for some nursing home remodels and additions. The senior living people are also getting into the apartments, not just the young people. And you see more single family going in all over.”
