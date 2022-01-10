Taxes, money in, money out, budgeting, retirement planning.
They’re issues everyone needs to pay attention to and while there are some universal rules, small business owners have some additional considerations when planning for the year ahead.
“The first thing is to make sure you have a system in place to track your income and expenses,” said Ryan McKeown, senior vice president at Wealth Enhancement Group.
“For some individuals and businesses, this means having a budget and tracking actual income and expenses to see how close they are tracking to that budget.
“Even if you don’t have a budget, it is important to track income and expenses so you can be mindful of where your money is coming and going,” McKeown said.
Jim Lewis, a certified financial planner with Ameriprise Financial Services, said clients who own a business are often focused on trying to minimize their tax liability.
While beginning to plan for that early in the year is important, many decisions come toward the end of the year.
“I typically encourage business owners working to minimizing their tax liabilities to defer income into the next year and accelerate deductions for the current year. They’re lowering their income this year and getting more expenses pushed into the next year, thus lower tax liability.”
But Lewis said strategies may change if there is new legislation that increases taxes to business owners.
“Then you might want to pull income into the current year at the current tax rate and defer deductions to next year.”
McKeown said tracking income and expenses starting early in the year is helpful later in the year when reviewing whether or not to perform different tax strategies.
“There are many online programs like Quicken or Mint that may be helpful. Sometimes a simple spreadsheet that you add to month by month works, too. Everyone is different in how they accomplish this, just make sure this is getting done regardless of how you do it.”
McKeown said business owners in a higher tax bracket should check how far into the higher bracket they are to see if they can reduce that year’s income enough to drop to a lower bracket.
“That might be buying some equipment or some supplies, adding money to a retirement plan, maybe giving higher bonuses to employees, which lowers the taxes and may help retain employees.”
Donating to charity can also help. “Donor-advised funds is what I like to use,” McKeown said.
Cash or stocks put into the donor-advised fund allows you to deduct the first year for taxes but the money stays in the account and is given out over a few years. “So if you have a higher income year, you can put money in the account and you instruct your fund to send money out to various charities that you pick when you want it to go out,” McKeown said.
Other early-year considerations include to start setting aside reserve funds for major expenses such as estimated tax payments and capital expenditures.
“It is much easier to plan ahead to make sure you are ready for these items instead of scrambling at the last minute to make these payments or potentially having to unnecessarily borrow funds to do so,” McKeown said.
Retirement planning
Lewis said business owners can always max out their contributions to retirement plans.
“It’s a smart plan to build their retirement and reduce taxes.” For a 401(k), those under age 50 can contribute up to $19,500 annually and for those over 50 there’s a catch-up provision that allows a $26,000 contribution.”
Whether a business owner is making contributions to their IRAs, Roth IRAs or 401(k)s, starting those contributions early in the year makes it easier to hit the annual maximums. “It is much easier to maximize the contributions to each of these accounts when starting earlier each year,” McKeown said.
When it comes to creating retirement plans for employees, there are a number of choices.
“There are a variety of retirement plans available to businesses. Which one to use often depends on the number of employees, desired contribution amount (by the employer), the longevity of their employees,” Lewis said.
“Generally, companies with more than 50 employees will go the 401(k) route, while under 50 employees, they’ll use a simple IRA plan, which is easy,” Lewis said.
Health plans
Picking health plans, for the business owners and for their employees, also brings a variety of options.
“I’m seeing more and more health savings accounts. Those are huge,” Lewis said.
He and McKeown said that as traditional health insurance plan costs rise, more smaller businesses are moving away from traditional health insurance plans where the insurance company generally pays 80% and the patient pays 20% of health care costs.
That means business owners and their employees often have higher deductible plans.
That’s where having a health savings account helps.
“Contributions are tax deductible and the disbursements are tax free for qualified expenses,” Lewis said.
And for business owners and employees who are closer to retirement, the HSA can be carried into retirement.
“The HSA should be viewed as a retirement account,” McKeown said. “Retirees can use it for health expenses with no taxes.” They can even use the HSA funds for things other than health expenses, but then the money will be taxed.
Pandemic assistance helped
McKeown said the various federal and state assistance plans rolled out during the pandemic have helped businesses.
“The pandemic has definitely affected each business a little different, but between the PPP loans and the Employee Retention Credit, it definitely put businesses on a better footing and allowed them to continue investing in their business and offset the talent and supply chain and inflation issues. And it definitely helped with cash flow for restaurants and businesses that had to shut down.”
He said the American Rescue Plan also provided additional child tax credits this year and increased subsidies for health insurance in Minnesota for policies purchased through MnSure.
