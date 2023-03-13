The concept of “corporate culture” has grown in importance as companies face challenges attracting new employees.
Increasingly, how businesses support nonprofits in their community is high on the list of questions when potential employees are job hunting.
Heather Thielges, partner and Midwest market leader with Eide Bailly in Mankato, has been with the firm 20 years and has been involved with recruiting many of those years.
“In the last three to five years I’ve been involved in new hires coming out of college and I hear a lot more questions about corporate philosophy and how we give back to the community. They really want to know how companies are making a difference and your charitable programs are a real, tangible thing you can tell them.”
Tom Lentz, market president at West Bank in Mankato, agrees. He said they can point to charitable giving, financially and with time as being part of the bank’s culture.
“Part of our job descriptions at West Bank is a component of building strong communities,” he said.
“If communities have strong nonprofits the community is strong.”
Nancy Zallek, president and CEO of the Mankato Area Foundation, said she hears more from business leaders about how corporate involvement in nonprofits is a good tool for attracting talent in a tight labor market.
“Charitable giving and philanthropy have always been important to this community but we’re finding that as we are trying to attract talent to the community the (company) culture is very important to this generation coming up.
“They’re looking to work at places that are active and supportive of nonprofits.”
Time, talent, treasure
The Mankato Area Foundation has been around since 1974 and has been rejuvenated in recent years under Zallek’s leadership.
The foundation works with individuals and often businesses that want to donate money and maybe time to area nonprofits. The foundation learns what causes the donor is interested in and presents opportunities to them to donate based on nonprofits’ needs and focus.
Lentz said the “advisor funds” managed by the foundation are valuable to the community and those wanting to donate.
“The foundation is in touch with organizations and knows what their needs are. They know what their donors have an affinity for and they know of a nonprofit that has a need in that area. It’s a great network,” he said.
In just the past couple of months Eide Bailly has launched a corporate advisor fund through the foundation.
“Eide Bailly has made a donation to that and employees can donate to it, too, if they want,” Thielges said. The company matches up to $200 for any kind of charitable donation employees make each year.
She said team members are on a committee to decide where the advisor fund money should go each year.
Zallek said nonprofits have a need for time, talent and treasure, and local businesses have a long history of providing all three.
“The businesses here really seem to value the nonprofit sector. It’s a long tradition here. The nonprofit sector really couldn’t function without the private sector.”
She said businesses know that strong nonprofits make the community stronger. “Businesses value the commitment nonprofits have to the community because this is where they live and work and because they are trying to attract talent.”
Zallek said local businesses are generous with financial contributions but also with encouraging employees to volunteer.
“Nonprofits typically don’t have a lot of staff so they’re dependent on the volunteer effort.”
Thielges said Eide Bailly encourages team members to get involved.
“We encourage them to get involved in their community in whatever they have a passion for. It could be serving on a committee or volunteering in the schools.
The firm gives each staff member eight hours of paid time off each year to do volunteer work of their choice.
The professional staff is also encouraged to get involved above and beyond the volunteer paid time off by serving on nonprofit boards. “It’s just part of their normal work day.”
Lentz said the West Bank corporation has a foundation to financially support nonprofits in the communities they are located in.
He asks his team to give time to organizations they have a passion for.
“We arrange our schedules so they have time to accommodate their volunteer time. It’s good for the community and it’s the right thing to do,” Lentz said.
“I think it’s important because if the community succeeds, businesses succeed.”
